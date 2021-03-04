Pianist Rosa Antonelli to Host CONCERT AT LINCOLN CENTER'S FREDERICK P. ROSE HALL - PART 1

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

Pianist Rosa Antonelli will host her Concert at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall - Part 1, an online watch party on Friday, March 12 @ 7:30 PM New York time, presented in remembrance of the lives lost to the current Covid-19 pandemic, and also in celebration of the birthday of Argentinean composer Astor Piazzolla.

The March 12 event can be seen at https://www.youtube.com/c/rosaantonelli/live.

Ms. Antonelli will introduce and perform Angel Lasala's Romancero (Prelude), Carlos Guastavino's Two Preludes, Alberto Ginastera's Dos Danzas Argentinas and Piazzolla's Four Tangos.

Part 2 of the concert will be available for viewing on March 31.

Her latest CD Bridges, From Chopin to Piazzolla has received international acclaim. Read reviews and see video interviews with Ms. Antonelli about it at http://www.rosaantonelli.com/reviews/.

Argentinian pianist Rosa Antonelli, a Steinway Artist since 1998, is one of today's leading performers and a champion of classical Latin-American and Spanish music.