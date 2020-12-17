Phylicia Rashad, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Colman Domingo, and More Join Classical Theatre's MA RAINEY Virtual Event

Phylicia Rashad, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Ebony Jo-Ann, George C. Wolfe and Colman Domingo have joined the lineup for Classical Theatre's virtual event for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

The event takes place on Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 5:00 pm ET (4:00 pm CT, 2:00 pm PT). It is presented by The August Wilson Society & Howard University

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom Virtual "Jam Session" will celebrate the play at the center of the Netflix film, August Wilson's legacy, Gertrude 'Ma' Rainey, and Chadwick Boseman. Moderated By Sandra G. Shannon, Ph.D., Founder and President Of The August Wilson Society and Howard University Professor Emerita.