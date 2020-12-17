Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Phylicia Rashad, Cliff Frazier, Ron Himes and More to be Honored at New Federal Theatre 50th Anniversary Virtual Gala

The virtual 50th Anniversary Gala Celebration will take place January 17, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

Dec. 17, 2020  

New Federal Theatre will hold a 50th Anniversary Gala Celebration as a virtual event January 17, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. The Gala will be accessible from the theater's website, www.newfederaltheatre.com, and will honor Cliff Frazier, Ron Himes, S. Epatha Merkerson, Ed Pitt, Phylicia Rashad, Oz Scott, Beth Turner, Glynn Turman and Douglas Turner Ward. The celebration is written by Bill Harris, directed by Dean Irby and co-hosted by Ted Lange.

Honorary Committee for the event includes Richard Abrons, Debbie Allen, Harry Belafonte, Vin Diesel, Toni Fay, Danny Glover, Samuel L. Jackson and La Tanya Richardson Jackson, Sidney Poitier, Phylicia Rashad, Lamman Rucker, Glynn Turman, Mfundi Vundla and Lynn Whitfield.

Many VIP's are expected in the virtual audience.

To reserve, go to https://newfederaltheatre.com or send an email to rsvp@newfederaltheatre.com. Suggested donations are $50, $1500, $2500, $5000 $10,000. and $15,000 and can be made by Paypal or by mailing a check to New Federal Theatre, 543 West 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036.



