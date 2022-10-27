Photos: WHAT KIND OF WOMAN World Premiere Opens Off-Broadway at the Cell Theatre

Nancy Manocherian's the cell theatre and off the WALL productions in Pittsburgh are presenting the World Premiere of WHAT KIND OF WOMAN by Abbe Tanenbaum. While working as a personal organizer, Tanenbaum and her client uncovered 20 letters from women seeking abortions in the early 1970's. Written to the landmark Women's Health & Abortion Project in Chelsea, just blocks from the cell theatre, these pleas for assistance are the inspiration for this play.

See photos below!

In WHAT KIND OF WOMAN aging feminist and lifetime 'collector', Nora gets a final opportunity to reconnect with her estranged son, so she hires personal organizer and struggling actress Anne to whip her apartment into shape for his visit. But letting go of the past to make space for the present isn't always straightforward. A play about women helping women.

WHAT KIND OF WOMAN is directed by Kira Simring starring Virginia Wall Gruenert and Abbe Tanenbaum with a production team including Tucker Topel (production & set design), Shannon Knapp (sound), Laura Irene Young (costume design), Forrest Trimble (lighting), Sarah Shea (SM), Claudia Zajic (SM), Erika Cuenca (ASM), Andre Sours (associate sound design), Carly Long (technical director), Janus Young (video engineer) and Katie Mack (associate producer, dramaturg, PSM).

WHAT KIND OF WOMAN runs through November 19, Wednesday - Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 2pm. Nancy Manocherian's the cell theatre is located at 338 W. 23rd Street, New York, NY 10011. Running time is 85 minutes, no intermission. Masking required to attend. Tickets are $45 at www.thecelltheatre.org