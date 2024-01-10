Photos: Taylor Iman Jones, Alysha Umphress & More Perform at BROADWAY SINGS WHITNEY HOUSTON

On Monday, Broadway Sings presented Broadway Sings Whitney Houston at Sony Hall, featuring a starry cast of Broadway performers belting out original arrangements of Houston’s hits, accompanied by a 14-piece orchestra.

See photos below!

The roster included Charity Angél Dawson (& Juliet), Alysha Umphress (On the Town), Olivia Donalson and Jasmine Forsberg (both currently in Six on Broadway), Angela Birchett (The Color Purple), Brian Justin Crum (“America’s Got Talent”), Keri René Fuller (Six), Bre Jackson (MJ), Taylor Iman Jones (Six), Liisi LaFontaine (Moulin Rouge), Aramie Payton (MJ), Corey Mach (Merrily We Roll Along), Meecah (Hamilton), Anne Fraser Thomas (Titanique) and Hailee Kaleem Wright (Six). Also featured were Kailey Boyle (Christmas Spectacular), Katherine Thomas (Beautiful) and Angel Lozada (Bad Cinderella).

Broadway Sings Whitney Houston was produced and directed by Corey Mach (Merrily We Roll Along). The music was arranged by Joshua Stephen Kartes and music directed by Ben Moss (Oratorio for Living Things).

Created in 2012, Broadway Sings has given tribute to artists such as Beyoncé, The Beatles, Rihanna, Adele, as well as the upcoming Broadway Sings Queen & Broadway Sings Billy Joel. More information can be found on their website: www.broadwaysings.com.