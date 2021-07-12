Photos: THE WAKE OF DORCAS KELLY Premieres Off-Broadway at The Players Theatre

spit&vigor presents the World Premiere of THE WAKE OF DORCAS KELLY, a dark comedy written and directed by Sara Fellini (2015 NYIT Award nominee, 2014 Planet Award winner, 2018 Planet Award Outstanding Direction nominee) at Off-Broadway's Players Theatre.

Based on a true story, THE WAKE OF DORCAS KELLY brings the audience front and center as an intimate circle of mourners gather within The Maiden Tower brothel to hold a wake for beloved former madam Dorcas Kelly, while a riot rages outside on the streets of Dublin, 1762. As the night roars on, Dorcas' many well-kept secrets are revealed, and the mourner's adoration for their departed benefactress turn into questions about their own love, lust, fear, and anger.

THE WAKE OF DORCAS KELLY is the story of an executed brothel madam and the friends, family, and secrets she left behind. Sex, lies, murder, and the untold secrets of the dead are unearthed and exposed in this wild and gripping dark comedy.

THE WAKE OF DORCAS KELLY stars Adam Belvo (2015 Planet Connections Outstanding Lead Actor winner, 2019 NYIT Outstanding Lead Actor nominee), Kyra Jackson, Duoer Jia, Irina Kaplan (Anatomy Theatre PROTOTYPE Festival, Human Affairs), Phoebe Mar Halkowich, Eamon Murphy (Oh What a Lovely War on Terror at Edinburgh Fringe), Peter Oliver (Marriage Story, Law & Order SVU), Florence Scagliarini, Nicholas Thomas (Blunderbuss Productions) with a production team that includes Adam Belvo (set), Chelsie McPhilimy (lighting), Xandra Leigh Parker (costume assistant), Nick Thomas (set) and Hadley Todoran (stage manager).

THE WAKE OF DORCAS KELLY runs July 8 - 25. Performances are Thursday - Saturday at 8PM and Sunday at 3pm at The Players Theatre (115 MacDougal Street, New York NY 10012 -- accessible from the A/C/E trains at West 4th Street). Tickets are $42. For advance reservations, please visit https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1045785. For more information please visit www.spitnvigor.com/the-wake-of-dorcas-kelly