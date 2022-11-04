Photos: Siti Company Honors Anne Bogart At 30th Anniversary Benefit & WAR OF THE WORLDS Opening
In 1992, an ensemble of pioneering artists, with visionary director Anne Bogart at the helm, formed the SITI Company.
In 1992, an ensemble of pioneering artists, with visionary director Anne Bogart at the helm, formed the SITI Company.
This legendary ensemble has created nearly 50 pieces of theater in the past three decades. Last Wednesday, at the opening night of WAR OF THE WORLDS- THE RADIO PLAY, SITI Company held their annual Benefit to honor Anne Bogart for her decades of leadership.
4This show marks SITI's final NYC performance before the company transitions out of being a producing organization. The company will continue to serve as a resource to the field in the coming years, launching an archive, publishing a book, and building their alumni network.
WAR OF THE WORLDS- THE RADIO PLAY runs through November 5; more information and tickets are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2207595®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fsiti.org%2Fevent%2Fwar-of-the-worlds-the-radio-play%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.
Photo Credit: Justin McCallum Photog
Anne Bogart
Akiko Aizawa, Leon Inguslrud, and Stephen Webber
Anne Bogart and Rena Fogel
Caitlin George
Akiko Aizawa, Jeffrey Frac , and Stephen Webber
SITI''s 30th Anniversary Benefit and opening of WAR OF THE WORLDS- THE RADIO PLAY
Leon Ingulsrud
Ellen Lauren, Gian-Murray Gianino, and the ensemble.
Akiko Aizawa, Leon Ingulsrud, Gian-Murray Gianino, and Ellen Lauren
Tony Speciale offers a toast to Anne Bogart
Audience members applaud the 30-year-old ensemble at SITI''s 30th Anniversary Benefit and opening of WAR OF THE WORLDS- THE RADIO PLAY.
Michelle Preston, Megan Carter and Jessica Hanna
Alanna Coby, Leigh Hendrix, Janouke Goosen, and Megan Paradis Hanley
Guests at SITI''s 30th Anniversary Benefit and opening of WAR OF THE WORLDS- THE RADIO PLAY
More Hot Stories For You
November 4, 2022
NIn 1992, an ensemble of pioneering artists, with visionary director Anne Bogart at the helm, formed the SITI Company.
Return Engagement of I JUST WANT TO TELL SOMEBODY at Theater for the New City Postponed to June
November 4, 2022
With the actor suffering from acute laryngitis, Theater for the New City has been forced to postpone the return engagement of Ronald 'Smokey' Stevens in his one-man, two character production, 'I Just Want to Tell Somebody.' The piece was scheduled to be re-mounted November 10-27, 2022 and will now take stage June 1-18, 2023.
Signature Theatre's SigSpace to Present Concert Response to MY BROKEN LANGUAGE & More in November
November 4, 2022
Following HalfPint at Night, SigSpace will feature, on November 13 from 5:30-6:30pm, a concert response to Quiara Alegría Hudes’ memoir My Broken Language from Bushwick Book Club—the theatrical adaptation of which is currently being performed in the Signature Center’s Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre (through November 27).
Photos: First Look at Linda Lavin, Daniel K. Isaac & More in YOU WILL GET SICK at Roundabout Theatre Company
November 4, 2022
Roundabout Theatre Company is presenting You Will Get Sick, a new play by Noah Diaz directed by Tony Award nominee Sam Pinkleton. The cast includes Marinda Anderson, Daniel K. Isaac, Linda Lavin, Nate Miller, and Dario Ladani Sanchez all of whom are making their Roundabout Theatre Company debuts. Get a first look at photos here!
Gillett, Dowdy, Saunders, Cameron and More Set For Theatre Now 10th Year Celebration
November 4, 2022
Theatre Now New York, a non-profit artist service organization and theatre company dedicated to supporting musical theatre writers, is kicking off their 10th year with a celebration at The Players on Monday, November 14th at 6:30pm.