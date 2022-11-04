Photos: Siti Company Honors Anne Bogart At 30th Anniversary Benefit & WAR OF THE WORLDS Opening

In 1992, an ensemble of pioneering artists, with visionary director Anne Bogart at the helm, formed the SITI Company.

This legendary ensemble has created nearly 50 pieces of theater in the past three decades. Last Wednesday, at the opening night of WAR OF THE WORLDS- THE RADIO PLAY, SITI Company held their annual Benefit to honor Anne Bogart for her decades of leadership.

This show marks SITI's final NYC performance before the company transitions out of being a producing organization. The company will continue to serve as a resource to the field in the coming years, launching an archive, publishing a book, and building their alumni network.

WAR OF THE WORLDS- THE RADIO PLAY runs through November 5; more information and tickets are available at https://siti.org/event/war-of-the-worlds-the-radio-play/

Photo Credit: Justin McCallum Photog



Anne Bogart