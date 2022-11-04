Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Siti Company Honors Anne Bogart At 30th Anniversary Benefit & WAR OF THE WORLDS Opening

In 1992, an ensemble of pioneering artists, with visionary director Anne Bogart at the helm, formed the SITI Company.

Off-Broadway News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Nov. 04, 2022  

In 1992, an ensemble of pioneering artists, with visionary director Anne Bogart at the helm, formed the SITI Company.

This legendary ensemble has created nearly 50 pieces of theater in the past three decades. Last Wednesday, at the opening night of WAR OF THE WORLDS- THE RADIO PLAY, SITI Company held their annual Benefit to honor Anne Bogart for her decades of leadership.

4This show marks SITI's final NYC performance before the company transitions out of being a producing organization. The company will continue to serve as a resource to the field in the coming years, launching an archive, publishing a book, and building their alumni network.

WAR OF THE WORLDS- THE RADIO PLAY runs through November 5; more information and tickets are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2207595®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fsiti.org%2Fevent%2Fwar-of-the-worlds-the-radio-play%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Photo Credit: Justin McCallum Photog
Photos: Siti Company Honors Anne Bogart At 30th Anniversary Benefit & WAR OF THE WORLDS Opening
Anne Bogart

Photos: Siti Company Honors Anne Bogart At 30th Anniversary Benefit & WAR OF THE WORLDS Opening
Moises Kaufman

Photos: Siti Company Honors Anne Bogart At 30th Anniversary Benefit & WAR OF THE WORLDS Opening
Akiko Aizawa, Leon Inguslrud, and Stephen Webber

Photos: Siti Company Honors Anne Bogart At 30th Anniversary Benefit & WAR OF THE WORLDS Opening
Anne Bogart and Rena Fogel

Photos: Siti Company Honors Anne Bogart At 30th Anniversary Benefit & WAR OF THE WORLDS Opening
Caitlin George

Photos: Siti Company Honors Anne Bogart At 30th Anniversary Benefit & WAR OF THE WORLDS Opening
Akiko Aizawa, Jeffrey Frac , and Stephen Webber

Photos: Siti Company Honors Anne Bogart At 30th Anniversary Benefit & WAR OF THE WORLDS Opening
Jessica Hanna

Photos: Siti Company Honors Anne Bogart At 30th Anniversary Benefit & WAR OF THE WORLDS Opening
Melissa Coleman-Reed

Photos: Siti Company Honors Anne Bogart At 30th Anniversary Benefit & WAR OF THE WORLDS Opening
SITI''s 30th Anniversary Benefit and opening of WAR OF THE WORLDS- THE RADIO PLAY

Photos: Siti Company Honors Anne Bogart At 30th Anniversary Benefit & WAR OF THE WORLDS Opening
Leon Ingulsrud

Photos: Siti Company Honors Anne Bogart At 30th Anniversary Benefit & WAR OF THE WORLDS Opening
Ellen Lauren, Gian-Murray Gianino, and the ensemble.

Photos: Siti Company Honors Anne Bogart At 30th Anniversary Benefit & WAR OF THE WORLDS Opening
Akiko Aizawa, Leon Ingulsrud, Gian-Murray Gianino, and Ellen Lauren

Photos: Siti Company Honors Anne Bogart At 30th Anniversary Benefit & WAR OF THE WORLDS Opening
Molly Bernard

Photos: Siti Company Honors Anne Bogart At 30th Anniversary Benefit & WAR OF THE WORLDS Opening
Elizabeth Streb

Photos: Siti Company Honors Anne Bogart At 30th Anniversary Benefit & WAR OF THE WORLDS Opening
Tony Speciale offers a toast to Anne Bogart

Photos: Siti Company Honors Anne Bogart At 30th Anniversary Benefit & WAR OF THE WORLDS Opening
Audience members applaud the 30-year-old ensemble at SITI''s 30th Anniversary Benefit and opening of WAR OF THE WORLDS- THE RADIO PLAY.

Photos: Siti Company Honors Anne Bogart At 30th Anniversary Benefit & WAR OF THE WORLDS Opening
Michelle Preston, Megan Carter and Jessica Hanna

Photos: Siti Company Honors Anne Bogart At 30th Anniversary Benefit & WAR OF THE WORLDS Opening
Alanna Coby, Leigh Hendrix, Janouke Goosen, and Megan Paradis Hanley

Photos: Siti Company Honors Anne Bogart At 30th Anniversary Benefit & WAR OF THE WORLDS Opening
Guests at SITI''s 30th Anniversary Benefit and opening of WAR OF THE WORLDS- THE RADIO PLAY

Photos: Siti Company Honors Anne Bogart At 30th Anniversary Benefit & WAR OF THE WORLDS Opening
Nicky Paraiso

Photos: Siti Company Honors Anne Bogart At 30th Anniversary Benefit & WAR OF THE WORLDS Opening
Ellen Lauren,





More Hot Stories For You


Photos: Siti Company Honors Anne Bogart At 30th Anniversary Benefit & WAR OF THE WORLDS OpeningPhotos: Siti Company Honors Anne Bogart At 30th Anniversary Benefit & WAR OF THE WORLDS Opening
November 4, 2022

NIn 1992, an ensemble of pioneering artists, with visionary director Anne Bogart at the helm, formed the SITI Company.
Return Engagement of I JUST WANT TO TELL SOMEBODY at Theater for the New City Postponed to JuneReturn Engagement of I JUST WANT TO TELL SOMEBODY at Theater for the New City Postponed to June
November 4, 2022

With the actor suffering from acute laryngitis, Theater for the New City has been forced to postpone the return engagement of Ronald 'Smokey' Stevens in his one-man, two character production, 'I Just Want to Tell Somebody.' The piece was scheduled to be re-mounted November 10-27, 2022 and will now take stage June 1-18, 2023.
Signature Theatre's SigSpace to Present Concert Response to MY BROKEN LANGUAGE & More in NovemberSignature Theatre's SigSpace to Present Concert Response to MY BROKEN LANGUAGE & More in November
November 4, 2022

Following HalfPint at Night, SigSpace will feature, on November 13 from 5:30-6:30pm, a concert response to Quiara Alegría Hudes’ memoir My Broken Language from Bushwick Book Club—the theatrical adaptation of which is currently being performed in the Signature Center’s Romulus Linney Courtyard Theatre (through November 27).
Photos: First Look at Linda Lavin, Daniel K. Isaac & More in YOU WILL GET SICK at Roundabout Theatre CompanyPhotos: First Look at Linda Lavin, Daniel K. Isaac & More in YOU WILL GET SICK at Roundabout Theatre Company
November 4, 2022

Roundabout Theatre Company is presenting You Will Get Sick, a new play by Noah Diaz directed by Tony Award nominee Sam Pinkleton. The cast includes Marinda Anderson, Daniel K. Isaac, Linda Lavin, Nate Miller, and Dario Ladani Sanchez all of whom are making their Roundabout Theatre Company debuts. Get a first look at photos here!
Gillett, Dowdy, Saunders, Cameron and More Set For Theatre Now 10th Year CelebrationGillett, Dowdy, Saunders, Cameron and More Set For Theatre Now 10th Year Celebration
November 4, 2022

Theatre Now New York, a non-profit artist service organization and theatre company dedicated to supporting musical theatre writers, is kicking off their 10th year with a celebration at The Players on Monday, November 14th at 6:30pm.