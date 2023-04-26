Photos: See Stephanie Hsu, Sarah Ruhl & More at Signature Theater's Gala
The night raised over $735,000 (and counting) for Signature's artistic programs and playwright residencies.
Signature Theater's gala was held Monday evening (April 24) and featured Academy Award Nominee Stephanie Hsu leading an all-star cast in a reading of Eurydice by Signature Spotlight Resident Sarah Ruhl, directed by Les Waters.
See photos below!
The night raised over $735,000 (and counting) for Signature's artistic programs and playwright residencies. Guest speakers included actor Daphne Rubin-Vega, playwright Samuel D. Hunter, director and Signature trustee Lila Neugebauer, and Signature trustee Nina Matis; the live auction was led by Robbie Gordy. Other Signature alums in attendance included Charles Mee, Crystal Dickinson, Shaina Taub, Grace McLean, Lois Smith & Zane Pais
Photo credit: Lia Chang, HanJie Chow, Matthew Morales Creative
Michael Cyril Creighton, Stephanie Hsu, Bill Irwin, Heather Alicia Simms, Wallace Shawn, Tom Sturridge, Sarah Ruhl, Les Waters, and Jacob Ming-Trent
Honoree Doug Chittenden and family
New York City Councilmember Erik Bottcher
Paige Reyna and Lily Houghton
Signature Theatre Artistic Director Paige Evans and Executive Director Timothy J. McClimon
Jacob Ming-Trent, Michael Cyril Creighton, Heather Alicia Simms, Bill Irwin, Stephanie Hsu, Tom Sturridge, Wallace Shawn, and Sarah Ruhl
Jacob Ming-Trent, Michael Cyril Creighton, Heather Alicia Simms, Bill Irwin, Stephanie Hsu, Tom Sturridge, Wallace Shawn, and Sarah Ruhl
Jacob Ming-Trent, Michael Cyril Creighton, Heather Alicia Simms, Bill Irwin, Stephanie Hsu, Tom Sturridge, Wallace Shawn, and Sarah Ruhl
Nina Matis, Doug Chittenden and Lila Neugebauer
Jacob Ming-Trent, Heather Alicia Simms, Alverneq Lindsay, and Crystal Dickinson
Grace McLean, Preston Martin, Shaina Taub, and Stephanie Hsu