Photos: See Stephanie Hsu, Sarah Ruhl & More at Signature Theater's Gala

The night raised over $735,000 (and counting) for Signature's artistic programs and playwright residencies.

Apr. 26, 2023  

Signature Theater's gala was held Monday evening (April 24) and featured Academy Award Nominee Stephanie Hsu leading an all-star cast in a reading of Eurydice by Signature Spotlight Resident Sarah Ruhl, directed by Les Waters.

The night raised over $735,000 (and counting) for Signature's artistic programs and playwright residencies. Guest speakers included actor Daphne Rubin-Vega, playwright Samuel D. Hunter, director and Signature trustee Lila Neugebauer, and Signature trustee Nina Matis; the live auction was led by Robbie Gordy. Other Signature alums in attendance included Charles Mee, Crystal Dickinson, Shaina Taub, Grace McLean, Lois Smith & Zane Pais



