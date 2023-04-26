Photos: See Stephanie Hsu, Sarah Ruhl & More at Signature Theater's Gala

Signature Theater's gala was held Monday evening (April 24) and featured Academy Award Nominee Stephanie Hsu leading an all-star cast in a reading of Eurydice by Signature Spotlight Resident Sarah Ruhl, directed by Les Waters.

See photos below!

The night raised over $735,000 (and counting) for Signature's artistic programs and playwright residencies. Guest speakers included actor Daphne Rubin-Vega, playwright Samuel D. Hunter, director and Signature trustee Lila Neugebauer, and Signature trustee Nina Matis; the live auction was led by Robbie Gordy. Other Signature alums in attendance included Charles Mee, Crystal Dickinson, Shaina Taub, Grace McLean, Lois Smith & Zane Pais

