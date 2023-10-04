Photos: See Cynthia Nixon, Jane Krakowski & More at A TECTONIC CABARET

Hosted by Tony Award-winner Jane Krakowski, Tectonic Theater Project’s annual benefit, A Tectonic Cabaret, took place on Monday, October 2, 2023 with a cocktail hour at 6:30 PM and performances at 7:30 PM at Sony Hall (235 W 46th Street). Directed by Timothy Koch with musical direction by Anna Ebbesen, A Tectonic Cabaret featured an all-star cast of Broadway's best who took to the stage to perform a variety of popular musical selections.

See photos below!

The evening honored Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress and activist, Cynthia Nixon who received the inaugural Jane Fonda Award, as an artist who has demonstrated a deep commitment to activism for social justice. Nixon earned Tony Awards for her turns in Rabbit Hole and The Little Foxes. She won Emmy Awards for her performances on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and HBO’s “Sex and the City,” where she played workaholic lawyer Miranda Hobbes – a role she now reprises on “And Just Like That.” A native New Yorker, Nixon has remained heavily involved in politics throughout her career. She is a vocal advocate on issues including LGBT equality, public education, and reproductive rights.

Award-winning author, educator and CEO of Lambda Legal, Kevin Jennings received the James C. Hormel “Spirit of Tectonic” Award. Jennings has been a leader in the LGBTQ movement since 1988 when he helped students create the nation’s first Gay-Straight Alliance club. He founded GLSEN, the first organization dedicated to fighting anti-LGBTQ bias in K-12 schools, and served as the Assistant Secretary of Education for Safe & Drug Free Schools under the Obama administration. Jennings has produced multiple documentary films, authored seven books, and served as the Founding Board Chair of Tectonic Theater Project from 2008-2013.