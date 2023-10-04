Photos: See Cynthia Nixon, Jane Krakowski & More at A TECTONIC CABARET

A Tectonic Cabaret featured an all-star cast of Broadway's best who took to the stage to perform a variety of popular musical selections. 

By: Oct. 04, 2023

Hosted by Tony Award-winner Jane Krakowski, Tectonic Theater Project’s annual benefit, A Tectonic Cabaret, took place on Monday, October 2, 2023 with a cocktail hour at 6:30 PM and performances at 7:30 PM at Sony Hall (235 W 46th Street). Directed by Timothy Koch with musical direction by Anna Ebbesen, A Tectonic Cabaret featured an all-star cast of Broadway's best who took to the stage to perform a variety of popular musical selections. 

See photos below!

The evening honored Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress and activist, Cynthia Nixon who received the inaugural Jane Fonda Award, as an artist who has demonstrated a deep commitment to activism for social justice. Nixon earned Tony Awards for her turns in Rabbit Hole and The Little Foxes. She won Emmy Awards for her performances on “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and HBO’s “Sex and the City,” where she played workaholic lawyer Miranda Hobbes – a role she now reprises on “And Just Like That.” A native New Yorker, Nixon has remained heavily involved in politics throughout her career. She is a vocal advocate on issues including LGBT equality, public education, and reproductive rights. 

Award-winning author, educator and CEO of Lambda Legal, Kevin Jennings received the James C. Hormel “Spirit of Tectonic” Award. Jennings has been a leader in the LGBTQ movement since 1988 when he helped students create the nation’s first Gay-Straight Alliance club. He founded GLSEN, the first organization dedicated to fighting anti-LGBTQ bias in K-12 schools, and served as the Assistant Secretary of Education for Safe & Drug Free Schools under the Obama administration. Jennings has produced multiple documentary films, authored seven books, and served as the Founding Board Chair of Tectonic Theater Project from 2008-2013. 

Photo credit: Santiago Felipe

Matt Joslyn and Moisés Kaufman

Moisés Kaufman

Cynthia Nixon

Jane Krakowski

Matt Joslyn, Cynthia Nixon and Moisés Kaufman

Cynthia Nixon and Jane Krakowski

Kevin Jennings and Michael P.N.A. Hormel

Jeffrey LaHoste and Moisés Kaufman

Timothy Koch

Joaquina Kalikango

Telly Leung

Jay Armstrong Johson

David Rockwell

Kevin Jennings and Moisés Kaufman

Chloe Davis

Dimitri Moise

Grace McLean

Donna Carnow

Evan Mayer, Ngozi Anyanwu, Sarah Niles, Jamie Forshaw

John McGinty

Elizabeth Stahlman and Dr. Rebeca Erbelding

Julie Boardman and Diane Nicoletti

Dr. Rebecca Erbelding and Kathleen Chalfant

Tituss Burgess and Jane Krakowski

Tituss Burgess and Jane Krakowski

Meghan Picerno and John McGinty

Jane Krakowski

Donna Carnow

Donna Carnow

Jelani Remy

Telly Leung

Grace McLean

Moises Kaufman and Matt Joslyn

Joaquina Kalukango and Chloe Davis



