Photos: See André De Shields, LaChanze & More at Broadway Inspirational Voices' BETTER DAYS Event
Guests included Michael James Scott, Mandy Gonzalez, Daniel J. Watts and more.
Last night, in the intimate setting of the Roundabout Theatre Company's American Airlines Theatre's beautiful Penthouse Lobby, Broadway Inspirational Voices (BIV) hosted the BETTER DAYS: Fundraising Cocktail Party and Award Ceremony in the heart of Times Square, honoring Tony Award winner André De Shields (Death of a Salesman, Becoming Lincoln, Hadestown), Tony Award winner LaChanze (The Color Purple; Producer: TopDog/Underdog, Kimberly Akimbo), and three-time Tony Award winner Alex Lacamoire (VIVO, Dear Evan Hansen, Hamilton) for being true agents of INSPIRATION using the arts as a conduit for social change.
See photos from inside the event below!
Beloved Stars In The House hosts Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley led the way as guests reveled in special guest performances curated by BIV Artistic Director Allen René Louis, including Michael James Scott (Disney's Aladdin, Something Rotten), Mandy Gonzalez (Hamilton, Wicked, In The Heights), Daniel J. Watts (Tina, The Jam, Disney's Werewolf By Night), Crystal Monee Hall (RENT, Kristin Chenoweth: For The Girls, The Sound and Soul of Sam Cooke), the Broadway Inspirational Voices choir, with special appearances by Angela Robinson (Tyler Perry's series Have and Have Nots, The Color Purple), Tony Award winner Lillias White (Hadestown, Fela!, The Life), and more.
Broadway Inspirational Voices is a diverse community choir of Broadway professionals united to change lives through the power of music and service. BIV is committed to supporting and strengthening communities in need.
For more information, please visit broadwayinspirationalvoices.org/.
Daniel J. Watts, Crystal Monee Hall
LaChanze, Angela Robinson
Daniel J. Watts, Crystal Monee Hall
Lillias White, Angela Robinson, LaChanze
Alan Rene Louis
Adriane Lenox, Robert Fowler, Lillias White, Angela Robinson, LaChanze
Andre De Shields, Lillias White
Broadway Inspirational Voices
Broadway Inspirational Voices
Broadway Inspirational Voices
Cassandra James
Celia Rose Gooding
