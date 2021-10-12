Photos: Second Stage Theater's LETTERS OF SURESH Opens Tonight

Second Stage Theatre's LETTERS OF SURESH by Rajiv Joseph is set to open today, Tuesday, October 12. The production features Ali Ahn, Ramiz Monsef, Kellie Overbey and Thom Sesma. Ms. Overbey also appeared in Joseph's play, Animals Out of Paper, which is a companion piece to Letters of Suresh that had its world premiere in Second Stage's Uptown Series in 2008.

In Letters of Suresh, playwright Rajiv Joseph reveals intimate mysteries through a series of letters between strangers, friends, daughters, and lovers - many with little in common but a hunger for human connection. Sending their hopes and dreams across oceans and years, they seek peace in one another while dreaming of a city once consumed by the scourge of war. A companion piece to Joseph's play Animals Out of Paper, Letters of Suresh is the latest work from the Pulitzer Prize-short listed playwright.