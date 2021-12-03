Photos: QUANTUM DEBT Begins Performances Off-Broadway

Silver Glass Productions is presenting the World Premiere of QUANTUM DEBT, a new movement-based drama conceived, written and directed by Suzanne Willett at Off-Broadway's Players Theatre.

QUANTUM DEBT is a look at student debt through the lens of quantum physics. A first-generation college student struggles with increasing college debt as she returns home to help the family, leading her to question her sense of self-worth. This movement-based piece is rooted in the differing realities of the American Dream for GenXers and Millennials.

QUANTUM DEBT stars Caitlin Ferguson, Claire Main, Collin McConnell, Laura Murphy, Josephine Pizzino, David Skakopi and Rebecca Wolf. The production team includes Zach Dulny (lighting), Kristine Schlachter (stage manager), and Simone Schieffer (set/costumes).

Suzanne Willett is a 2021 Samuel French OOB Short Play Festival Winner, a Eugene O'Neill Playwrights Conference, Bridge Award, Women's Works Short Play Lab and Fresh Ground Pepper Play Ground Play Group Finalist. NY Productions: Life (Players Theatre, 2019) Chaos/Absolute Zero (Players Theatre, 2018), Rock, Paper, Scissors (Arctic Fridge Fest, 2/Users/ronlasko/Desktop/A Reel Drag 200x200.jpg017), Wonder Company (Dixon Place, 2017) Fall Pieces, a collection of experimental shorts (Dixon Place 2015); Tompkins '88, a play about the Tompkins Square Park Riot in 1988 (Metropolitan Playhouse 2015); Robert McIntyre, a man's struggle with his paralyzed hand (Manhattan Rep 2014). She has received a Players Theatre Residency, an LMCC Creative Engagement and ART NY Space Grant for her work. MFA in Playwriting, Hollins University. Member: Dramatist Guild, 29th St. Playwrights Collective.

Silver Glass Productions was founded in 2009 with a mission to develop and produce socially relevant theatre from a unique perspective that promotes community dialogue. Past productions include Chaos/Absolute Zero; Life, an exploration of artificial intelligence; City Sounds, about the changing soundscape of NYC during the pandemic; and the New Seeds Festival of new works. The company also conducts periodic experimental theatre writing workshops and was the recipient of a 2020 Creative Engagement grant from Lower Manhattan Cultural Council. For more information, visit www.silverglassprods.org.

QUANTUM DEBT runs December 2-19, Thursday-Sunday at 7pm. The Players Theatre is located at 115 MacDougal Street, New York NY 10012 (accessible from the A,C,E trains at West 4th Street). Tickets are $52 - $72. For tickets and more information, visit www.quantumdebt.org.