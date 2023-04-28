Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Penny Arcade's LONGING LASTS LONGER Opens At The Players Club

The piece was written, conceived, and performed by Arcade, with design and direction by Steve Zehentner.

Apr. 28, 2023  

On Thursday, April 27th White Horse Theater Company in association with Salt Pillar Productions presented the legendary Penny Arcade and her show Longing Lasts Longer at the prestigious private members club, The Players NYC (16 Gramercy Park South, New York, NY 10003). The piece was written, conceived, and performed by Arcade, with design and direction by Steve Zehentner.

Longing Lasts Longer is a unique blend of stand-up comedy and memoir set in a riveting rock and roll soundscape mixed live by Penny Arcade's collaborator of 29 years, Steve Zehentner. Longing Lasts Longer has been performed in 46 cities world-wide, winning Edinburgh's Herald Angel Award, the Scotsman Fringe First Award, and the Adelaide Fringe Award. Longing Lasts Longer is fierce, visionary and ultimately a forward-looking critique of the erasure of history, the rise of nostalgia and the pervasiveness of cultural amnesia created by international gentrification seen through the lens of New York City. Longing Lasts Longer is a crack in our planet's post-gentrified landscape and shines a light on the path to individual authenticity.

In Longing Lasts Longer, Penny Arcade dares to tackle the straight jacket that binds today's youth culture to the normalization of self-censorship and injects fresh air in the current lockdown of gentrification, the erasure of history and the cultural amnesia affecting not only our cities but our minds. As the new tide of political correctness threatens to sink radical comedy under the weight of New York City's suburbanization, the international performance legend whose name has become globally synonymous with "Downtown New York Art," makes it safe to think and laugh at the same time. Longing Lasts Longer is an evening of dangerous ideas and radical inquiry into what it means to be human, right here, right now.

No one in theatre, comedy or rock 'n roll does anything even remotely similar to Penny Arcade, where she combines poetics, comedy, and rock 'n roll into what can only be called cultural critique you can dance to. The camaraderie between her and longtime collaborator Steve Zehentner, as he live mixes the unique sound score made up of 100 song loops from some of the best popular music of the past 60 years, is infectious. You will be dancing in your seat!

Photo Credit: John Robert Hoffman.

Penny Arcade and Marie Cardinal
Penny Arcade and Marie Cardinal

Cyndy Marion and John R. Camera
Cyndy Marion and John R. Camera

Cyndy Marion and Mayu Cho
Cyndy Marion and Mayu Cho

Gianni Rage and Penny Arcade
Gianni Rage and Penny Arcade

Katheryn Dougan, Cyndy Marion, Janet Jenness and Jason Bash
Katheryn Dougan, Cyndy Marion, Janet Jenness and Jason Bash

Linda S. Nelson, Cyndy Marion, Penny Arcade, Vanessa Bombardieri and Laura Siner
Linda S. Nelson, Cyndy Marion, Penny Arcade, Vanessa Bombardieri and Laura Siner

Marissa Ghavami and N Kenge
Marissa Ghavami and N Kenge

Olivia Hunt, Cyndy Marion and Vanessa Bombardieri
Olivia Hunt, Cyndy Marion and Vanessa Bombardieri

Penny Arcade and Michael Quinn
Penny Arcade and Michael Quinn

Penny Arcade and Sandra Benee
Penny Arcade and Sandra Benee

Steve Zehentner, Vanessa Bombardieri, Penny Arcade and Cyndy Marion
Steve Zehentner, Vanessa Bombardieri, Penny Arcade and Cyndy Marion



Photos: First Look at Roundabouts PRIMARY TRUST in Rehearsal Photo
Photos: First Look at Roundabout's PRIMARY TRUST in Rehearsal
Primary Trust begins preview performances on Thursday, May 4, 2023 and opens officially on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at the Laura Pels Theater in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street). This is a limited engagement through Monday, July 10, 2023. Check out rehearsal photos here!
SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS Begins Previews Tonight At Audible Theater Photo
SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS Begins Previews Tonight At Audible Theater
Audible Theater's production of Michael Cruz Kayne's self-authored show Sorry For Your Loss, directed by Josh Sharp, begins previews tonight, Friday, April 28, at the Minetta Lane Theatre (18 Minetta Lane, between MacDougal & 6th Avenue – one block south of W. 3rd Street), Audible's creative home for live performances in New York.
Rattlestick Theater Announces The Inaugural Terrence McNally New Works Incubator Fellows Photo
Rattlestick Theater Announces The Inaugural Terrence McNally New Works Incubator Fellows
Rattlestick Theater, in partnership with the Terrence McNally Foundation and Tom Kirdahy Productions, have announced the three (3) inaugural Terrence McNally New Works Incubator fellows: Molly Bicks, HyoJeong Choi and Haygen-Brice Walker.
St. Anns Warehouse Extends MONSOON WEDDING for Three Weeks Photo
St. Ann's Warehouse Extends MONSOON WEDDING for Three Weeks
St. Ann's Warehouse, responding to extraordinary demand for tickets, has announced a three-week extension of Monsoon Wedding, the Musical, Mira Nair's live theatrical adaptation of her landmark film. The new production, featuring actors and theater-makers from India and the global Indian diaspora, welcomes audiences inside the lavish wedding plans and frenzied leadup to an arranged marriage beset by modern tensions. Preview performances begin at the Brooklyn waterfront theater on May 6.

