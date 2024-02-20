Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE LIFE AND SLIMES OF MARC SUMMERS

The show will run through June 2, 2023.

By: Feb. 20, 2024
Television host Marc Summers brings his interactive solo show, The Life And Slimes Of Marc Summers, to New World Stages. The production officially opened last night. Check out photos from the red carpet below!

The production is written by Alex Brightman with music by Drew Gasparini. Guy Fieri also serves on the producing team.

Part interactive game show, part memoir, THE LIFE AND SLIMES OF MARC SUMMERS takes us on one man’s extraordinary journey, both on-screen and off. Marc Summers launched Nickelodeon as the host of the world’s most famous children’s game show, Double Dare. He went on to become a household name on the small screen, having a 20-year relationship with the Food Network as the host of Unwrapped and executive producer of Dinner: Impossible and Restaurant: Impossible, all while facing immeasurable challenges behind the scenes. 

The creative team includes set design by Christopher Rhoton, lighting design by Jeffrey Small, and co-sound design by David Sheehan & Hide J Nakajo. The show will be general managed by LDK Productions/ Lisa Dozier Shacket & Michael Shannon. 

THE LIFE AND SLIMES OF MARC SUMMERS is produced by Lisa Dozier Shacket with Guy Fieri, Jeremy Wein/Existence Media in association with Gary and Marlene Cohen, Christopher Rhoton, and Joe Trentacosta.

THE LIFE AND SLIMES OF MARC SUMMERS was originally developed & produced at CONSTELLATION STAGE & SCREEN (Bloomington, IN) Chad Rabinovitz, Artistic Director

THE LIFE AND SLIMES OF MARC SUMMERS will perform at New World Stages, playing Monday, Wednesday – Friday at 7:30 PM, Saturday at 2 PM and 8 PM, and Sunday at 3 PM.  Tickets are $69 - $299 (VIP tickets with a Meet and Greet). The show will run through June 2, 2023. For tickets and more information visit www.LifeAndSlimes.com

 Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers
The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers

The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers
Jamie deRoy

The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers
Jamie deRoy and Alex Brightman

The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers
Warren Handleman and Alex Brightman

The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers
Alex Brightman (Book)

The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers
Alex Brightman

The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers
Drew Gasparini (Original Music) and Alex Brightman

The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers
Drew Gasparini and Alex Brightman

The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers
Drew Gasparini

The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers
Drew Gasparini

The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers
Christopher Rhoton (Scenic Deigner)

The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers
Christopher Rhoton

The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers
Matthew Lish (Props Design)

The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers
Jamie deRoy

The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers
Jeremy Wein

The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers
Brian J. Heck

The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers
Chad Rabinovitz (Director)

The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers
Chad Rabinovitz

The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers
Lisa Dozier Shacket and Mark Shacket

The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers
Lisa Dozier Shacket and Mark Shacket

The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers
Debbie Harmon, Lisa Dozier Shacket and Mark Shacket

The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers
Robert Signom III and Rome Brown

The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers
Mike Pettry and Margaret Lazenby

The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers
Melissa d'Arabian and family

The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers
Sharron Paul and Jeremy Wein

The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers
Gregg Templeton

The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers
Lisa Dozier Shacket and Melissa d'Arabian

The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers
Lisa Dozier Shacket

The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers
Matt Scott and Guest

The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers
Scott Jones (Costumes)

The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers
Victoria Morris and Dennis Trunfio

The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers
Diego Prieto and Brad Oscar

The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers
Caitlin Donohue and Michael Bernardi

The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers
AJ Lebennis and Eric Striffler

The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers
Daniel Reichard

The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers
Daniel Reichard

The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers
Lena Hall

The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers
Lena Hall

The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers
Mike O'Malley

The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers
Drew Gasparini, Marc Summers, Alex Brightman and Mike Nappi

The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers
Marc Summers and Mike Nappi

The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers
Marc Summers, Alice Filous and family

The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers
Marc Summers, Alice Filous and family

The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers
Alice Filous and Marc Summers

The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers
Mike Nappi

The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers
Marc Summers

The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers
Mike Nappi and Max Sangerman

The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers
Mike Nappi, Casey Russo, Marc Summers, Baird Erb, Chad Rabinovitz and Kim Neiss

The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers
Marc Summers and Chad Rabinovitz
The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers
Lisa Dozier Shacket and Marc Summers

The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers
Lisa Dozier Shacket, Marc Summers and Chad Rabinovitz

The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers
Robin Russo and Marc Summers

The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers
Marc Summers and family

The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers
Lisa Dozier  Shacket and LDK Productions Team




