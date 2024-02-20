Photos: On the Red Carpet at Opening Night of THE LIFE AND SLIMES OF MARC SUMMERS

The show will run through June 2, 2023.
Television host Marc Summers brings his interactive solo show, The Life And Slimes Of Marc Summers, to New World Stages. The production officially opened last night. Check out photos from the red carpet below!
The production is written by Alex Brightman with music by Drew Gasparini. Guy Fieri also serves on the producing team.
Part interactive game show, part memoir, THE LIFE AND SLIMES OF MARC SUMMERS takes us on one man’s extraordinary journey, both on-screen and off. Marc Summers launched Nickelodeon as the host of the world’s most famous children’s game show, Double Dare. He went on to become a household name on the small screen, having a 20-year relationship with the Food Network as the host of Unwrapped and executive producer of Dinner: Impossible and Restaurant: Impossible, all while facing immeasurable challenges behind the scenes.
The creative team includes set design by Christopher Rhoton, lighting design by Jeffrey Small, and co-sound design by David Sheehan & Hide J Nakajo. The show will be general managed by LDK Productions/ Lisa Dozier Shacket & Michael Shannon.
THE LIFE AND SLIMES OF MARC SUMMERS is produced by Lisa Dozier Shacket with Guy Fieri, Jeremy Wein/Existence Media in association with Gary and Marlene Cohen, Christopher Rhoton, and Joe Trentacosta.
THE LIFE AND SLIMES OF MARC SUMMERS was originally developed & produced at CONSTELLATION STAGE & SCREEN (Bloomington, IN) Chad Rabinovitz, Artistic Director
THE LIFE AND SLIMES OF MARC SUMMERS will perform at New World Stages, playing Monday, Wednesday – Friday at 7:30 PM, Saturday at 2 PM and 8 PM, and Sunday at 3 PM. Tickets are $69 - $299 (VIP tickets with a Meet and Greet). The show will run through June 2, 2023. For tickets and more information visit www.LifeAndSlimes.com
