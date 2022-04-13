Photos: Meet the Cast of SURVIVING THE ROSENTHALS at New York Theater Festival

Meet the cast of SURVIVING THE ROSENTHALS at New York Theater Festival.

SURVIVING THE ROSENTHALS introduces us to songwriter Sammy, who enters therapy to heal himself and break free of the childhood shackles, brought on by his overbearing father, that still stifle him as an adult. The musical takes a surreal twist as Sammy meets - Sammy! Adult Sam meets 10-year-old Sammy in a battle to save himself.

SURVIVING THE ROSENTHALS provides real-world hope and outcomes ... and does it in 90 minutes... set to music!

The show is premiering at Teatro Latea, 107 Suffolk St, New York City for Three Performances Only: Tuesday, May 3 @ 9 PM; Wednesday, May 4 @ 6:30 PM; Saturday, May 7 @ 4:30 PM. Tickets: https://newyorktheaterfestival.com/surviving-the-rosenthals/