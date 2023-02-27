Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Mayor Eric Adams Speaks at The New Victory Theater

Feb. 27, 2023  

On Saturday evening (Feb. 25), Mayor Eric Adams delivered remarks to New Jersey Jack and Jill chapters during a post-show reception that followed a performance of Hip Hop Cinderella at The New Victory Theater. For a lot of these families, this was their first time at The New Victory Theater.

Check out photos below!

The Mayor congratulated the cast of Hip Hop Cinderella, and spoke to the importance of telling this story, as it encourages audiences to be their true authentic selves. The Mayor also spoke to the excited crowd about the importance of believing that you can accomplish anything.

Credit: Rebecca J. Michelson

Mayor Eric Adams

Mayor Eric Adams

Mayor Eric Adams

Mayor Eric Adams

Yemi Benedict-Vatel, Mayor Eric Adams, and Mary Rose Lloyd

Yemi Benedict-Vatel

Mary Rose Lloyd




