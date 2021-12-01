Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: LOVE ACTUALLY? THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY Celebrates Opening Night!

Love Actually? is playing at the Jerry Orbach Theater at The Theater Center

Dec. 1, 2021  

Love Actually? The Unauthorized Musical Parody, a holiday season sendup of the iconic romantic comedy and Christmas movie Love Actually, opened just last night at the Jerry Orbach Theater at The Theater Center (210 West 50th Street).

Love Actually? The Unauthorized Musical Parody is a hilarious new musical that follows nine quirky, questionable couples looking for love across the pond, and even 16 years after the movie premiere, we still ask ourselves these questions every Christmas - Is love... Falling for your secretary when you are Prime Minster? Falling for your secretary when you are married to Emma Thompson? Falling for the maid after your wife cheats on you? Falling for your best friend's wife and showing up with poster boards? Whether you love Love Actually or love to hate Love Actually or have never seen Love Actually, you will actually love this musical! Get ready for awkward meet cutes, over-the-top grand gestures, and lots and lots of love, actually.

Love Actually? The Unauthorized Musical Parody features a book written by Bob and Tobly McSmith, creators of the smash hits The Office! A Musical Parody and Friends! The Musical Parody. The creative team also includes Basil Winterbottom (music and orchestrations), Tim Drucker (director), and Brooke Engen (choreography), who all helmed the 2019 world premiere. They are joined by Ethan Andersen (music director), Joshua Warner (scenic designer), Dustin Cross (costume designer), Brandon Baruch (lighting designer), Matthew Fischer (sound designer), Conor Donnelly (hair/wig designer), Dana Steingold (associate director), and Meg Halcovage (associate choreographer). The stage manager is Cassie Holzum. Casting is by Holly Buczek.

The New York City cast of Love Actually? The Unauthorized Musical Parody features Kayla Catan (Keira Knightley and others), Isaiah Hein (Liam Neeson and others), James Parks (Colin Firth and others), Eric Peters (Hugh Grant and others), Joyah Spangler (Emma Thompson and others), Tony Tillman (Peter and others), Thanos Skouteris (Swing), and Amber Wright (Swing).

Photo Credit: Russ Rowland

James Parks

Eric Peters

Amber Wright

Kayla Catan

Tony Tillman

Thanos Skouteris

Isaiah Hein

Tim Drucker

Joyah Spangler

Company of Love Actually? The Unauthorized Musical Parody

Company of Love Actually? The Unauthorized Musical Parody

Company of Love Actually? The Unauthorized Musical Parody


