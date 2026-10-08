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Photos: Kelli O'Hara and More at A is For's 10th Annual BAFA Fundraiser

Hosted by Cecily Strong and Jenn Lyon, Musical Directed by Dan Lipton and Directed by Greg Santos. The event raised over $200k for reproduction rights and abortion health

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A is For held their 10th annual BAFA fundraiser on Sunday night at Joes Pub honoring Kelli O’Hara and Peppermint. See photos from the event, which featured Marissa RosenBen Levi Ross and many more. 

Hosted by Cecily Strong and Jenn Lyon, Musical Directed by Dan Lipton and Directed by Greg Santos. The event raised over $200k for reproduction rights and abortion healthcare.

A is For hosted its annual Broadway Acts for Abortion (BAfA) benefit last night at 54 Below, bringing together some of Broadway’s brightest stars in a powerful evening of performance, solidarity, and advocacy for abortion access. Check out photos of the event below. To donate and find out more information A is For  https://aisfor.org/

Photo credit: Dianna Bush 

Photos: Kelli O'Hara and More at A is For's 10th Annual BAFA Fundraiser — photo 1 of 25


Constance Zimmer

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Carrie Preston

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Ben Levi Ross

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Aasif Mandvi

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Ashlie Atkinson

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Full company

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Kelli O'Hara and Amanda Green

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Kellie Overbey, A is For's Executive Director

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Kelli O'Hara

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Peppermint

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Ashlie Atkinson

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Cecily Strong, Jenn Lyon

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Jenn Lyon, Carrie Preston

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Alex Newell

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Gracie Lawrence

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Murray Hill

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Rashida Scott, Marissa Rosen

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Gracie Lawrence, Constance Zimmer, Jenn Lyon, Cecily Strong, Carrie Preston

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Nora Schell

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Ben Levi Ross

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Murray Hill

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Peppermint

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Aasif Mandvi

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Kelli O'Hara

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Marissa Rosen



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