Photos: Kelli O'Hara and More at A is For's 10th Annual BAFA Fundraiser
Hosted by Cecily Strong and Jenn Lyon, Musical Directed by Dan Lipton and Directed by Greg Santos. The event raised over $200k for reproduction rights and abortion health
A is For held their 10th annual BAFA fundraiser on Sunday night at Joes Pub honoring Kelli O’Hara and Peppermint. See photos from the event, which featured Marissa Rosen, Ben Levi Ross and many more.
Hosted by Cecily Strong and Jenn Lyon, Musical Directed by Dan Lipton and Directed by Greg Santos. The event raised over $200k for reproduction rights and abortion healthcare.
A is For hosted its annual Broadway Acts for Abortion (BAfA) benefit last night at 54 Below, bringing together some of Broadway’s brightest stars in a powerful evening of performance, solidarity, and advocacy for abortion access. Check out photos of the event below. To donate and find out more information A is For https://aisfor.org/
Photo credit: Dianna Bush
Full company
Kellie Overbey, A is For's Executive Director
Peppermint
Rashida Scott, Marissa Rosen
Gracie Lawrence, Constance Zimmer, Jenn Lyon, Cecily Strong, Carrie Preston
Peppermint
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