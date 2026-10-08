Photos: Kelli O'Hara and More at A is For's 10th Annual BAFA Fundraiser

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A is For held their 10th annual BAFA fundraiser on Sunday night at Joes Pub honoring Kelli O’Hara and Peppermint. See photos from the event, which featured Marissa Rosen, Ben Levi Ross and many more.

Hosted by Cecily Strong and Jenn Lyon, Musical Directed by Dan Lipton and Directed by Greg Santos. The event raised over $200k for reproduction rights and abortion healthcare.

A is For hosted its annual Broadway Acts for Abortion (BAfA) benefit last night at 54 Below, bringing together some of Broadway’s brightest stars in a powerful evening of performance, solidarity, and advocacy for abortion access. Check out photos of the event below. To donate and find out more information A is For https://aisfor.org/

Photo credit: Dianna Bush



Constance Zimmer



Carrie Preston



Ben Levi Ross



Aasif Mandvi



Ashlie Atkinson



Full company



Kelli O'Hara and Amanda Green



Kellie Overbey, A is For's Executive Director



Kelli O'Hara



Peppermint



Ashlie Atkinson



Cecily Strong, Jenn Lyon



Jenn Lyon, Carrie Preston



Alex Newell



Gracie Lawrence



Murray Hill



Rashida Scott, Marissa Rosen



Gracie Lawrence, Constance Zimmer, Jenn Lyon, Cecily Strong, Carrie Preston



Nora Schell



Ben Levi Ross



Murray Hill



Peppermint



Aasif Mandvi



Kelli O'Hara



Marissa Rosen

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