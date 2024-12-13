Photos: KIN Presented By Making Our Space Theatre Co.

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Making Our Space Theatre Co. has released photos of its inaugural production, “Kin,” a heartfelt ensemble play by Bathsheba Doran, playing through next weekend at The Chain Theatre.

In Kin, Anna, an Ivy-League poet scholar, and Sean, an Irish personal trainer, fall in love. In this play, however, we rarely see the two lovers together. The story is composed instead of scenes that might otherwise be found on the cutting room floor of a romantic dramedy. Audiences will come to know Anna and Sean’s love through a deeper look into their secondary relationships: Anna’s eccentric best friend, Sean’s agoraphobic mother, Anna’s distant father, and more. Friend and family ties stretch across Ireland and New York, revealing the complexities of connection and community.

Directed by Spencer Whale (“Lempicka,” “Vile Isle”), this production brings together a vibrant cast and creative team that boasts a mix of established and emerging talent. Making Our Space Theatre Co.’s Production of “Kin” stars:

Melissa Hurst* (“Claire Tow” at Lincoln Center) as… Linda

Iliana Guibert* (“26 Miles” at Gulfshore Playhouse) as… Kay

Yuka Taga (“Don’t F*ck With Ba” World Premiere at Toronto International Film Festival) as… Rachel

Timothy Wagner* (“Stupid F*cking Bird” at Theatre 4 The People) as… Adam

Joe Penczak* (“Macbeth” at Commonwealth Shakespeare Company) as… Max

Eli Mazursky (“The Trumpery” at Huntington Theatre) as… Sean

Sophia Castuera* (“The Saint and the Football Player” at Mabou Mines) as… Anna

Ellie M. Plourde* (“Bettinger’s Luggage” at AMT Theater) as… Helena

Shah Motia (“Everyday Murder” at La MaMa) as… Simon/Gideon

*Equity Members appearing with permission of Actors’ Equity Association without benefit of an Equity contract in this Off-Off Broadway production.

The creative team includes:

Director: Spencer Whale (“Lempicka,” “Vile Isle”)

Scenic Designer: Michael Lewis (“Days of Wine and Roses”)

Lighting Designer: Yichen Zhou (“Invasive Species”)

Sound Designer: Evdoxia Ragkou (“Daphne”)

Costume Designer: Marianne Needell (“Cuck Cuck Bull”)

Stage Manager: Isabel Schwartzberg (“Leopoldstadt”)

Intimacy & Fight Director: Leana Gardella (“The Devil Wears Prada”)

Dialect Coach: Charley Layton (“The Who’s Tommy”)

Our Space Theatre Co.’s production of “Kin” runs through December 21 at Factory Series at The Chain Theatre | 312 W. 36th Street, 4th Floor.

TICKETING INFORMATION:

GENERAL ADMISSION TICKETS:

https://www.onthestage.tickets/show/making-our-space-theatre-co/6711dba3dba2b9472639c080/tickets#/productions-view

15% off code: PULLPEOPLECLOSER

RUSH TICKETS:

12/14 2PM performance: Limited quantity $20 tickets available

12/14 7PM performance: Limited quantity $20 tickets available

12/15 7PM performance: Limited quantity $20 tickets available

Photo Credit: Yichen Zhou



