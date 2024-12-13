Photos: KIN Presented By Making Our Space Theatre Co.

Making Our Space Theatre Co.’s production of “Kin” runs through December 21 at Factory Series at The Chain Theatre.
Making Our Space Theatre Co. has released photos of its inaugural production, “Kin,” a heartfelt ensemble play by Bathsheba Doran, playing through next weekend at The Chain Theatre.
In Kin, Anna, an Ivy-League poet scholar, and Sean, an Irish personal trainer, fall in love. In this play, however, we rarely see the two lovers together. The story is composed instead of scenes that might otherwise be found on the cutting room floor of a romantic dramedy. Audiences will come to know Anna and Sean’s love through a deeper look into their secondary relationships: Anna’s eccentric best friend, Sean’s agoraphobic mother, Anna’s distant father, and more. Friend and family ties stretch across Ireland and New York, revealing the complexities of connection and community.
Directed by Spencer Whale (“Lempicka,” “Vile Isle”), this production brings together a vibrant cast and creative team that boasts a mix of established and emerging talent. Making Our Space Theatre Co.’s Production of “Kin” stars:
*Equity Members appearing with permission of Actors’ Equity Association without benefit of an Equity contract in this Off-Off Broadway production.
The creative team includes:
Our Space Theatre Co.’s production of “Kin” runs through December 21 at Factory Series at The Chain Theatre | 312 W. 36th Street, 4th Floor.
https://www.onthestage.tickets/show/making-our-space-theatre-co/6711dba3dba2b9472639c080/tickets#/productions-view
15% off code: PULLPEOPLECLOSER
12/14 2PM performance: Limited quantity $20 tickets available
12/14 7PM performance: Limited quantity $20 tickets available
12/15 7PM performance: Limited quantity $20 tickets available
Photo Credit: Yichen Zhou
The cast of KIN
