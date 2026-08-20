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Photos: Inside Rehearsals for SLAM FRANK Off-Broadway at the Orpheum Theatre

See photos of Olivia Bernábe as Anita (Anne), Alex Lewis as Peter, Austen Horne as Edith, Rocky Paterra as Otto, and more.

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Rehearsals have officially started for Off-Broadway's Slam Frank, playing at the Orpheum Theatre, directed by Sam LaFrage. Get a first look at the company in rehearsals!

After completing a run at Asylum NYC, the incendiary new musical which reimagines Anne Frank's story through an intersectional, multiethnic, genderqueer, Afro-Latin hip-hop lens, will open Off-Broadway at the Orpheum Theatre on October 4, 2026.

The cast includes most of the originating ensemble from the developmental run: Olivia Bernábe as Anita (Anne), Alex Lewis as Peter, Austen Horne as Edith, Rocky Paterra as Otto, John Anker Bow as Mr. Van Daan, Jaz Zepatos as Mrs. Van Daan, Walker Stovall as Asst. Stage Manager and introducing Amelia Louise Barr as Margot. ​ Understudies include Olamide Asanpaola, Ashlyn CombsMatthew Krob, Isabella Orosco and Keegan Sells.

Photo Credit: Shawn Salley.


Photo Credit: Shawn Salley.
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