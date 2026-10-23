Photos: Inside Rehearsals for PARCEL FROM AMERICA New York Premiere
The new Irish musical will make its New York premiere this fall with previews October 28 through November 4.
The New York premiere of the Irish musical Parcel from America features a book and lyrics by Jahnna Beecham, Malcolm Hillgartner, and Michael J. Hume, with music by Malcolm Hillgartner and Kevin Corcoran. The production is directed by J.R. Sullivan, with music director and arranger Kevin Corcoran and choreography by Barry McNabb. Adapted from a tale by acclaimed Irish storyteller Tomáseen Foley, the new Irish musical will make its New York premiere this fall with previews beginning October 28, and will celebrate its official opening on November 4, with a limited engagement through November 22, 2026 at Theatre Row. Get a first look inside rehearsals!
Parcel From America is the story of a young boy and a lonely widow in a remote parish in the west of Ireland, and the importance of one special parcel that changes the lives of the entire community, carrying them all into the true heart of Christmas.
Inspired by the history of Irish emigration and the cherished parcels filled with gently used clothing and much-needed dollars sent by loved ones from across the Atlantic, this musical celebrates the old Irish adage that "it is only in the shelter of our neighbors that we all can live," a theme that rings especially true in these fraught times.
The production features a cast from Ireland and the United States, led by Alex Sharpe, Clare O'Malley, Michael Grennell, Mick Mellamphy, Úna Clancy, Gregg Goodbrod, Andrea Lynn Green, Adam Huel Potter, Aidan McCracken, Daniel Patrick Sullivan, Serena Parish, and Ethan Jack Haberfield, with standby Danny Rothman and understudies Riley Bocchicchio, Amy Bodnar, Dan Fenaughty, and Olivia Goosman.
Photo credit: Russ Rowland
Kevin Corcoran and the cast
Gregg Goodbrod, Michael Grennel, Michael Mellamphy, Clare O'Malley, Riley Bocchicchio and Serena Parrish
Clare O' Malley, Úna Clancy and Serena Parrish
Michael Mellamphy and Úna Clancy
Riley Bocchicchio and Úna Clancy
Gregg Goodbrod and Clare O' Malley
Clare O'Malley, Serena Parrish and Una Clancey
The cast and J.R. Sullivan
Photo Credit: Russ Rowland
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