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Photos: Inside Opening Night of HEARTBREAK HOTEL Off-Broadway

See photos of cast members Pete Davison, Simon Leary, Karin McCracken, Eleanor Bishop taking their bows, and more stars on the red carpet!

By: Mar. 26, 2026

You can now get a first look at opening night photos of EBKM's (Eleanor Bishop & Karin McCracken) Heartbreak Hotel Off-Broadway. The piece is written and created by EBKM, and features Karin McCracken and Simon Leary reprising their performances for the New York engagement.

Heartbreak Hotel began performances on Friday, March 20, and officially opened on Tuesday, March 24, for a strictly limited engagement through Sunday, April 19 at the DR2 Theatre.

Karin McCracken is a woman navigating heartbreak and Simon Leary plays all the men in her life in this funny and moving show that is studded with lo-fi covers of classic breakup songs, bad dates and attempted fresh starts. It incorporates science and technology to give us a holistic picture of heartbreak’s impact on our bodies and minds. 
 

Photo credit: Angela of York

Photos: Inside Opening Night of HEARTBREAK HOTEL Off-Broadway Image
Pete Davison, Simon Leary, Karin McCracken, Eleanor Bishop

Photos: Inside Opening Night of HEARTBREAK HOTEL Off-Broadway Image
Simon Leary, Karin McCracken, Eleanor Bishop

Photos: Inside Opening Night of HEARTBREAK HOTEL Off-Broadway Image
Simon Leary, Karin McCracken

Photos: Inside Opening Night of HEARTBREAK HOTEL Off-Broadway Image
Jack Serio and guest

Photos: Inside Opening Night of HEARTBREAK HOTEL Off-Broadway Image
Gabi Lenger

Photos: Inside Opening Night of HEARTBREAK HOTEL Off-Broadway Image
Oksana Platero, Jonathan Platero

Photos: Inside Opening Night of HEARTBREAK HOTEL Off-Broadway Image
Mylinda Hull and Christa Scott-Reed

Photos: Inside Opening Night of HEARTBREAK HOTEL Off-Broadway Image
Dru DeCaro and guests

Photos: Inside Opening Night of HEARTBREAK HOTEL Off-Broadway Image
Julia Damatin

Photos: Inside Opening Night of HEARTBREAK HOTEL Off-Broadway Image
Tim Murray and guest

Photos: Inside Opening Night of HEARTBREAK HOTEL Off-Broadway Image
Jeff Hiller

Photos: Inside Opening Night of HEARTBREAK HOTEL Off-Broadway Image
Meredith Garretson

Photos: Inside Opening Night of HEARTBREAK HOTEL Off-Broadway Image
JJ Niemann

Photos: Inside Opening Night of HEARTBREAK HOTEL Off-Broadway Image
Samantha Marie Ware

Photos: Inside Opening Night of HEARTBREAK HOTEL Off-Broadway Image
Eleanor Bishop

Photos: Inside Opening Night of HEARTBREAK HOTEL Off-Broadway Image
Brian Letchworth, Karin McCracken, Simon Leary, Eleanor Bishop, Christa Scott-Reed

Photos: Inside Opening Night of HEARTBREAK HOTEL Off-Broadway Image
Karin McCracken, Simon Leary, Eleanor Bishop

Photos: Inside Opening Night of HEARTBREAK HOTEL Off-Broadway Image
Karin McCracken, Eleanor Bishop

Photos: Inside Opening Night of HEARTBREAK HOTEL Off-Broadway Image
Karin McCracken, Simon Leary

Photos: Inside Opening Night of HEARTBREAK HOTEL Off-Broadway Image
Simon Leary

Photos: Inside Opening Night of HEARTBREAK HOTEL Off-Broadway Image
Karin McCracken

Photos: Inside Opening Night of HEARTBREAK HOTEL Off-Broadway Image
Tara Murphy, Peter Marrara, Brian Letchworth, Christa Scott-Reed, Vega Armstrong

Photos: Inside Opening Night of HEARTBREAK HOTEL Off-Broadway Image
Brian Letchworth, Christa Scott-Reed




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