Photos: Inside Opening Night of HEARTBREAK HOTEL Off-Broadway

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You can now get a first look at opening night photos of EBKM's (Eleanor Bishop & Karin McCracken) Heartbreak Hotel Off-Broadway. The piece is written and created by EBKM, and features Karin McCracken and Simon Leary reprising their performances for the New York engagement.

Heartbreak Hotel began performances on Friday, March 20, and officially opened on Tuesday, March 24, for a strictly limited engagement through Sunday, April 19 at the DR2 Theatre.

Karin McCracken is a woman navigating heartbreak and Simon Leary plays all the men in her life in this funny and moving show that is studded with lo-fi covers of classic breakup songs, bad dates and attempted fresh starts. It incorporates science and technology to give us a holistic picture of heartbreak’s impact on our bodies and minds.

