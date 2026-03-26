Photos: Inside Opening Night of HEARTBREAK HOTEL Off-Broadway
See photos of cast members Pete Davison, Simon Leary, Karin McCracken, Eleanor Bishop taking their bows, and more stars on the red carpet!
You can now get a first look at opening night photos of EBKM's (Eleanor Bishop & Karin McCracken) Heartbreak Hotel Off-Broadway. The piece is written and created by EBKM, and features Karin McCracken and Simon Leary reprising their performances for the New York engagement.
Heartbreak Hotel began performances on Friday, March 20, and officially opened on Tuesday, March 24, for a strictly limited engagement through Sunday, April 19 at the DR2 Theatre.
Karin McCracken is a woman navigating heartbreak and Simon Leary plays all the men in her life in this funny and moving show that is studded with lo-fi covers of classic breakup songs, bad dates and attempted fresh starts. It incorporates science and technology to give us a holistic picture of heartbreak’s impact on our bodies and minds.
Photo credit: Angela of York
Pete Davison, Simon Leary, Karin McCracken, Eleanor Bishop
Simon Leary, Karin McCracken, Eleanor Bishop
Simon Leary, Karin McCracken
Jack Serio and guest
Gabi Lenger
Oksana Platero, Jonathan Platero
Mylinda Hull and Christa Scott-Reed
Dru DeCaro and guests
Julia Damatin
Tim Murray and guest
Eleanor Bishop
Brian Letchworth, Karin McCracken, Simon Leary, Eleanor Bishop, Christa Scott-Reed
Karin McCracken, Simon Leary, Eleanor Bishop
Karin McCracken, Eleanor Bishop
Karin McCracken, Simon Leary
Simon Leary
Karin McCracken
Tara Murphy, Peter Marrara, Brian Letchworth, Christa Scott-Reed, Vega Armstrong
Brian Letchworth, Christa Scott-Reed
Videos