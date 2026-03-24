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Photos: First Look at HEARTBREAK HOTEL at DR2 Theatre

Following a sold-out London run, the New Zealand hit by Eleanor Bishop and Karin McCracken arrives Off-Broadway for a limited engagement.

By: Mar. 24, 2026
You can now get a first look at the Off-Broadway production (and US Premiere) of Heartbreak Hotel at New York’s DR2 Theatre. The engagement will play through April 19. Tickets are on sale now.

The U.S. premiere of Heartbreak Hotel comes on the heels of a sold out run at London’s Soho Theatre. This new work from New Zealand creatives Eleanor Bishop and Karin McCracken encapsulates heartache, breakup songs, and fresh starts in a swift 75-minutes. Karin McCracken and Simon Leary reprise their performances in the Off-Broadway mounting.

Heartbreak Hotel is written and created by EBKM (Eleanor Bishop & Karin McCracken), features Production and Lighting Design by Filament Eleven 11, and Sound Design by Te Aihe Butler. Melanie Hamilton is the Creative Producer. The limited engagement is presented by Brian Letchworth and Christa Scott-Reed of Occasional Drawl.
 

Photo credit:  Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade

Photos: First Look at HEARTBREAK HOTEL at DR2 Theatre Image
Karin McCracken

Photos: First Look at HEARTBREAK HOTEL at DR2 Theatre Image
Karin McCracken and Simon Leary

Photos: First Look at HEARTBREAK HOTEL at DR2 Theatre Image
Simon Leary and Karin McCracken

Photos: First Look at HEARTBREAK HOTEL at DR2 Theatre Image
Karin McCracken

Photos: First Look at HEARTBREAK HOTEL at DR2 Theatre Image
Simon Leary and Karin McCracken

Photos: First Look at HEARTBREAK HOTEL at DR2 Theatre Image
Karin McCracken




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