Photos: First Look at HEARTBREAK HOTEL at DR2 Theatre
Following a sold-out London run, the New Zealand hit by Eleanor Bishop and Karin McCracken arrives Off-Broadway for a limited engagement.
By: Chloe Rabinowitz Mar. 24, 2026
The U.S. premiere of Heartbreak Hotel comes on the heels of a sold out run at London’s Soho Theatre. This new work from New Zealand creatives Eleanor Bishop and Karin McCracken encapsulates heartache, breakup songs, and fresh starts in a swift 75-minutes. Karin McCracken and Simon Leary reprise their performances in the Off-Broadway mounting.
Heartbreak Hotel is written and created by EBKM (Eleanor Bishop & Karin McCracken), features Production and Lighting Design by Filament Eleven 11, and Sound Design by Te Aihe Butler. Melanie Hamilton is the Creative Producer. The limited engagement is presented by Brian Letchworth and Christa Scott-Reed of Occasional Drawl.
Photo credit: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade
Karin McCracken
Karin McCracken and Simon Leary
Simon Leary and Karin McCracken
Karin McCracken
Simon Leary and Karin McCracken
Karin McCracken
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