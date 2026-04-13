Jack Maloney and More to Host Talkbacks EBKM'S Heartbreak Hotel This Week

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Content creator, comedian, actor and writer, Jack Maloney, writer and performer, Carmelita Tropicana and actress Meredith Garretson will host post-show talkbacks this week at EBKM’s (Eleanor Bishop & Karin McCracken) Heartbreak Hotel Off-Broadway.

Maloney will host on Tuesday, April 14, Tropicana on Wednesday, April 15 and Garretson on Thursday, April 16. These fun discussions will provide an opportunity to learn more about Heartbreak Hotel’s unique creative process from the New Zealand-based artists themselves and dive deeper into the play’s themes.

The show’s Off-Broadway engagement continues at the DR2 Theatre through this Sunday, April 19. Tickets are available via Telecharge.

The U.S. premiere of Heartbreak Hotel comes on the heels of a sold out run at London’s Soho Theatre. This exhilarating and award-winning new work from acclaimed New Zealand creatives Eleanor Bishop and Karin McCracken encapsulates heartache, breakup songs, and fresh starts in a swift 75-minutes. Karin McCracken and Simon Leary reprise their performances in the Off-Broadway mounting.