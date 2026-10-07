Photos: I BECAME WE in Rehearsals at Atlantic Theater Company

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You can now get a first look inside rehearsals for the world premiere of I Became We, being presented by Atlantic Theater Company at the Linda Gross Theater.

The piece is written by Obie winner Mona Pirnot (I'm Assuming You Know David Greenspan), directed by Obie winner Sarah Benson (The Welkin), with music by Relentless Award winner Jack D. Coen (Jo Jenkins Before the Galactic High Court of Consciousness).

A 16-person choir of classically trained singers from across New York City has been assembled for this groundbreaking world premiere musical event. The cast includes Alison Cheeseman, Paul Chew MinChul, Oliver Holt, Heather Jones, Helen Karloski, Chad Kranak, Katie McCreary, Neil Netherly, Logan Pitts, Carrie Quarquesso, AnnMarie Sandy, Michael Steinberger, Gergorio Taniguchi, Tyler Tejada, Elizabeth van Os, and Jen Wu.

Performances begin on Friday, October 16. The production officially opens on Tuesday, October 27, for a limited engagement through Sunday, November 15.

I Became We is presented as a first-person monologue, performed by a sixteen-person choir about a woman in her mid-thirties wrestling with one of life's most important decisions. With plainspoken, contemporary language sung in the stylings of classical choral music, comes a new formally-daring, auto-fictional play from Mona Pirnot.

The production will feature sets by Mimi Lien, costumes by Louisa Thompson, lights by Tuce Yasak, sound by Palmer Hefferen, choral casting by Margery Daley, and Musical Direction, Orchestrations & Arrangements by Jack D. Coen. Tyler Crow will serve as the Production Stage Manager.

Photo credit: Ahron R. Foster



Photo Credit: Ahron R. Foster

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