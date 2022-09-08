Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for the World Premiere of Atlantic For Kids' HEART STRINGS

Atlantic for Kids will present the world premiere of Hearts Strings, written by Lee Cataluna and directed by Kat Yen. Performances will begin on Saturday, October 1st at Atlantic Theater Company's Linda Gross Theater (336 West 20th Street between 8th and 9th Avenues).

Heart Strings will feature Sienna Aczon (Atlantic debut), Aaron Banes (The Big One-Oh!), Un Joo Christopher (Atlantic debut), Kristi Donna Ng (Atlantic debut), and Jeremy Rafal (Atlantic debut).

On a little island in the middle of the Pacific, two girls face a big storm, a clash of cultures, and the knots of sibling rivalry. Following the treasured Hawaiian tradition of adoption, the hanai children untangle what it means to be family and learn the commitments and responsibilities that come with loving someone. Set in a Hawaii before statehood, the story is told using the simple and beautiful hei, Hawaiian string figures which are like Cat's Cradle, and teaches that family is defined by how people take care of one another.

Schedule:

Heart Strings performances are open to the public Saturdays and Sundays at 10:30am, October 1st through October 23rd. There will be a Sunday evening performance on October 9th at 5:30pm.

Saturday, October 15th at 10:30am will be a Relaxed Performance.