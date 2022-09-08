Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for the World Premiere of Atlantic For Kids' HEART STRINGS

On a little island in the middle of the Pacific, two girls face a big storm, a clash of cultures, and the knots of sibling rivalry.

Off-Broadway News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 08, 2022  

Atlantic for Kids will present the world premiere of Hearts Strings, written by Lee Cataluna and directed by Kat Yen. Performances will begin on Saturday, October 1st at Atlantic Theater Company's Linda Gross Theater (336 West 20th Street between 8th and 9th Avenues).

Heart Strings will feature Sienna Aczon (Atlantic debut), Aaron Banes (The Big One-Oh!), Un Joo Christopher (Atlantic debut), Kristi Donna Ng (Atlantic debut), and Jeremy Rafal (Atlantic debut).

On a little island in the middle of the Pacific, two girls face a big storm, a clash of cultures, and the knots of sibling rivalry. Following the treasured Hawaiian tradition of adoption, the hanai children untangle what it means to be family and learn the commitments and responsibilities that come with loving someone. Set in a Hawaii before statehood, the story is told using the simple and beautiful hei, Hawaiian string figures which are like Cat's Cradle, and teaches that family is defined by how people take care of one another.

Schedule:

Heart Strings performances are open to the public Saturdays and Sundays at 10:30am, October 1st through October 23rd. There will be a Sunday evening performance on October 9th at 5:30pm.

Saturday, October 15th at 10:30am will be a Relaxed Performance. For more information, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2195647®id=2&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fatlantictheater.org%2Frelaxed-performance%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

Photo credit: Ahron R. Foster

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for the World Premiere of Atlantic For Kids' HEART STRINGS
Un Joo Christopher, Kristi Donna Ng, Kat Yen, Jeremy Rafal, Sienna Aczon, and Aaron Banes

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for the World Premiere of Atlantic For Kids' HEART STRINGS
The cast and creative team of Heart Strings

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for the World Premiere of Atlantic For Kids' HEART STRINGS
Kat Yen

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for the World Premiere of Atlantic For Kids' HEART STRINGS
Sienna Aczon

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for the World Premiere of Atlantic For Kids' HEART STRINGS
Un Joo Christopher

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for the World Premiere of Atlantic For Kids' HEART STRINGS
Aaron Banes

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for the World Premiere of Atlantic For Kids' HEART STRINGS
Kristi Donna Ng

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for the World Premiere of Atlantic For Kids' HEART STRINGS
Jeremy Rafal


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


Bruce McCulloch Announces Return Off-Broadway Run of BRUCE MCCULLOCH: TALES OF BRAVERY AND STUPIDITYBruce McCulloch Announces Return Off-Broadway Run of BRUCE MCCULLOCH: TALES OF BRAVERY AND STUPIDITY
September 8, 2022

Comedian, actor, writer, director and Kid in The Hall, Bruce McCulloch announces the off-Broadway return of his much-loved, one-man show, Bruce McCulloch: Tales of Bravery and Stupidity, running October 14-29 at SoHo Playhouse following his two-week run in June. 
Laura Shoop Will Lead POWERHOUSE, From Manhattan Repertory TheatreLaura Shoop Will Lead POWERHOUSE, From Manhattan Repertory Theatre
September 8, 2022

MANHATTAN REPERTORY THEATRE is pleased to announce the cast for the world premiere production of David Harms' POWERHOUSE, directed by Artistic Director, Ken Wolf. Casting will be announced shortly. POWERHOUSE will play a four-week limited engagement at Off-Broadway's A.R.T./New York Theatres - Gural Theatre (502 West 53rd St., NYC).
Jessie Buckley, Johnny Flynn, and Cush Jumbo Star in New Audible Theatre ReleasesJessie Buckley, Johnny Flynn, and Cush Jumbo Star in New Audible Theatre Releases
September 8, 2022

Audible Inc., the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, has announced a new slate of six Audible Original theater titles, debuting exclusively on Audible on September 8, 2022. These releases continue to deliver the theater experience to a wider audience, through audio.
SENTENCED TO A LIFE WITHOUT MUSIC, An Evening Of One-Act Plays By Incarcerated Writers, Comes to The Wild Project This MonthSENTENCED TO A LIFE WITHOUT MUSIC, An Evening Of One-Act Plays By Incarcerated Writers, Comes to The Wild Project This Month
September 8, 2022

Voices Inside in collaboration with Nylon Fusion Theatre Company and Pen America present Sentenced To A Life Without Music, an evening of one-act plays by incarcerated writers. This special limited engagement will be presented at The Wild Project (195 E 3rd St, New York, NY 10009), September 21-25. 
World Premiere Of MY ONLINESS Opens Tonight At New Ohio TheatreWorld Premiere Of MY ONLINESS Opens Tonight At New Ohio Theatre
September 7, 2022

One-Eighth Theater, New Ohio Theatre and IRT Theater's world premiere of MY ONLINESS opens tonight at New Ohio Theatre.