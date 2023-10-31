Photos: Go Inside Opening Night of ARMS AND THE MAN at Gingold Theatrical Group

The production will run through November 18, 2023.

Oct. 31, 2023

Gingold Theatrical Group is presenting a new production of Arms and the Man by George Bernard Shaw. Arms and the Man will play Theater Two at Theatre Row (410 W 42nd St, New York, NY 10036) from October 17 through November 18, 2023. Tickets are on sale now at Click Here.

Check out photos from opening night below!

Arms and the Man by Bernard Shaw is one of Shaw’s most enduringly popular comedies. The plot follows a hunted soldier who, seeking refuge in a young lady’s boudoir, starts in motion a series of highly engaging and unlikely comedic events. His unusual philosophies about love, war and life in general open up a world of thought she’d never previously entertained--certainly not with her dashing war-hero fiancée who also arrives unexpectedly. This early work of Shaw’s is remarkably pithy. 
 
 
The play’s title, Arms and the Man, references the first line of the epic Virgil poem, The Aeneid, in which we’re reminded of how foolish humans can be by fighting each other and struggling against the best of human nature: “Arms and the man I sing, who, forced by fate / And haughty Juno's unrelenting hate, / Expelled and exiled, left the Trojan shore.”
 
The cast of Arms and the Man will feature Shanel Bailey (“Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies”), Delphi Borich (Camelot), Ben Davis (New York New York), Keshav Moodliar (Queen), Thomas Jay Ryan (Uncle Vanya), Evan Zes (The Kite Runner), Tony Award winner Karen Ziemba (Prince of Broadway). Understudies for this production are Mazvita Chanakira (Gap Year), René Thornton Jr (The Tempest), and Matthew Zimmerman (A Midsummer Night’s Dream).
 
Arms and the Man will be directed by David Staller. The production will feature set design by Lindsay Genevieve Fuori, lighting design by Jamie Roderick, costume design by Tracy Christensen and sound design by Julian Evans. Prop design is by Emmarose Campbell. Production management is by Allie Posner. Hair design is by Cassie Williams, and Stephanie Yankwitt of tbd Casting Co. is the Casting Director. Logan Gabrielle Schulman is the Assistant to the Director and Ariel Kregard is the Assistant to the Costume Designer. The production stage manager is April Ann Kline and Jade Doina will serve as assistant stage manager.
 
The performance schedule for Arms and the Man is as follows: Tuesday–Thursday at 7pm; Friday at 8pm; Saturday at 2pm & 8pm; Sunday at 3pm. Cast and guest-moderated talkbacks will take place after each Sunday performance.

Photo credit: Laurel Hinton 




