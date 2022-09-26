Photos: Go Inside Colt Coeur's 2022 Benefit Honoring Sendhil Ramamurthy & Erica Rotstein

Colt Coeur's 2022 Benefit took place last week, honoring actor Sendhil Ramamurthy (Hatefu*k, Netflix's "Never Have I Ever") and producer and Board Chair Erica Rotstein (Hundred Days, Water for Elephants). It was held at Casa La Femme on Thursday September 22.

Check out photos below!

THIS YEAR'S HIGHLIGHTS

• Premiered The Goddamn Tooney Lunes, a multimedia musical by Rat Queen Theatre Co. at the Wythe Hotel and streamed online

• Ushered in a new leadership structure and more administrative support for our ambitious programming with Artistic Director Adrienne Campbell-Holt, Executive Producer Alex Marrs, and Programs Director Vanessa Peréda

• Returning to HERE Arts Center, October 1-29, with their 15th World Premiere, Dodi & Diana commissioned from Kareem Fahmy!