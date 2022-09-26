Photos: Go Inside Colt Coeur's 2022 Benefit Honoring Sendhil Ramamurthy & Erica Rotstein
Colt Coeur returns to HERE Arts Center, October 1-29, with their 15th World Premiere, Dodi & Diana commissioned from Kareem Fahmy!
Colt Coeur's 2022 Benefit took place last week, honoring actor Sendhil Ramamurthy (Hatefu*k, Netflix's "Never Have I Ever") and producer and Board Chair Erica Rotstein (Hundred Days, Water for Elephants). It was held at Casa La Femme on Thursday September 22.
Check out photos below!
THIS YEAR'S HIGHLIGHTS
• Premiered The Goddamn Tooney Lunes, a multimedia musical by Rat Queen Theatre Co. at the Wythe Hotel and streamed online
• Ushered in a new leadership structure and more administrative support for our ambitious programming with Artistic Director Adrienne Campbell-Holt, Executive Producer Alex Marrs, and Programs Director Vanessa Peréda
• Returning to HERE Arts Center, October 1-29, with their 15th World Premiere, Dodi & Diana commissioned from Kareem Fahmy!
Adrienne Campbell-Holt and Sendhil Ramamurthy
Alex Marrs and Adrienne Campbell-Holt
Andrew Perlmutter and Guest
Diana Oh and Sarah Todes
Ian Kagey, guest, Erica Rotstein, Michael Perlman, Jed Resnick, and Sara Skolnick
Jed Resnick, Steven Levenson, Briel Steinberg, Guest and Paul Rotstein
Niara Mae, Rachel Herron, Sarah Sander, Dustin Chinn, and Kate Douglas
Sendhil Ramamurthy and Rehana Lew Mirza
Sendhil Ramamurthy, Erica Rotstein and Adrienne Campbell-Holt