Photos: Go Inside Colt Coeur's 2022 Benefit Honoring Sendhil Ramamurthy & Erica Rotstein

Colt Coeur returns to HERE Arts Center, October 1-29, with their 15th World Premiere, Dodi & Diana commissioned from Kareem Fahmy!  

Sep. 26, 2022  

Colt Coeur's 2022 Benefit took place last week, honoring actor Sendhil Ramamurthy (Hatefu*k, Netflix's "Never Have I Ever") and producer and Board Chair Erica Rotstein (Hundred Days, Water for Elephants). It was held at Casa La Femme on Thursday September 22.

Check out photos below!

THIS YEAR'S HIGHLIGHTS

• Premiered The Goddamn Tooney Lunes, a multimedia musical by Rat Queen Theatre Co. at the Wythe Hotel and streamed online

• Ushered in a new leadership structure and more administrative support for our ambitious programming with Artistic Director Adrienne Campbell-Holt, Executive Producer Alex Marrs, and Programs Director Vanessa Peréda

• Returning to HERE Arts Center, October 1-29, with their 15th World Premiere, Dodi & Diana commissioned from Kareem Fahmy!

Adrienne Campbell-Holt and Sendhil Ramamurthy

Alex Marrs and Adrienne Campbell-Holt

Andrew Perlmutter and Guest

Diana Oh and Sarah Todes

Erica Rotstein

Ian Kagey, guest, Erica Rotstein, Michael Perlman, Jed Resnick, and Sara Skolnick

Jed Resnick, Steven Levenson, Briel Steinberg, Guest and Paul Rotstein

Niara Mae, Rachel Herron, Sarah Sander, Dustin Chinn, and Kate Douglas

Sendhil Ramamurthy and Rehana Lew Mirza

Sendhil Ramamurthy, Erica Rotstein and Adrienne Campbell-Holt

Steven Levenson

 

