Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Photos: Gingold Theatrical Group Presents VILLAGE WOOING
David Staller's new gender-neutral adaptation of George Bernard Shaw's Village Wooing was presented by Gingold Theatrical Group in New York City.
Gingold Theatrical Group presented Village Wooing, a special Salon Presentation of George Bernard Shaw's romantic comedy, at The House of the Redeemer on Manhattan's Upper East Side. Check out photos from the production.
Newly adapted and directed by David Staller, Village Wooing was presented for four performances only, October 22-25, 2026.
For the engagement, GTG presented a new gender-neutral adaptation of Shaw's text. The adaptation opens the roles, identified simply as "A" and "Z" in Shaw's original, to performers of any gender while preserving Shaw's original language and central relationship.
Written in 1933, Village Wooing follows two resolutely independent people who meet aboard a pleasure cruise, each determined to remain single. Their conversation continues through two subsequent encounters as argument gradually becomes attraction and an unlikely courtship begins to take shape.
The production was presented at The House of the Redeemer, the historic landmarked mansion located at 7 East 95th Street in Manhattan.
Check out photos from Village Wooing below.
Photo Credit: Genvieve Rafter-Keddy
Fareeda Ahmed and David Staller
David Staller, Pamela Singleton, Felicia Rudolph, Katie Andrews, Geoff Josselson, Karen Ziemba, Isaiah Josiah, Tom Hewitt, Jono Mainelli, Ruth E. Kramer, Freedda Pasha, Beth Leavel and Robert Cuccioli
David Staller, Pamela Singleton, Felicia Rudolph, Katie Andrews, Geoff Josselson, Karen Ziemba, Isaiah Josiah, Tom Hewitt, Jono Mainelli, Ruth E. Kramer, Freedda Pasha, Beth Leavel, Robert Cuccioli and Maya Barbon
Ed Lopez and Roma Torre
Joel Mindel, Susan Mindel, Bette Kessler and Joe Kessler
Brian Saltzman and Matthew Heffler
Ruth E. Kramer, David Staller, Robert Cuccioli, Jono Mainelli, Isaiah Josiah, Joel Mindel and Susan Mindel
Barbara Goldstein Amster and David Staller
Jacob Rand and Vicki Reiss
David Staller, Isaiah Josiah, Barbara Goldstein Amster, Ruth E, Kramer, Jono Mainelli, Beth Leavel and Karen Ziemba
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