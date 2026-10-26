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Photos: Gingold Theatrical Group Presents VILLAGE WOOING

David Staller's new gender-neutral adaptation of George Bernard Shaw's Village Wooing was presented by Gingold Theatrical Group in New York City.

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Gingold Theatrical Group presented Village Wooing, a special Salon Presentation of George Bernard Shaw's romantic comedy, at The House of the Redeemer on Manhattan's Upper East Side. Check out photos from the production.

Newly adapted and directed by David Staller, Village Wooing was presented for four performances only, October 22-25, 2026.

For the engagement, GTG presented a new gender-neutral adaptation of Shaw's text. The adaptation opens the roles, identified simply as "A" and "Z" in Shaw's original, to performers of any gender while preserving Shaw's original language and central relationship.

Written in 1933, Village Wooing follows two resolutely independent people who meet aboard a pleasure cruise, each determined to remain single. Their conversation continues through two subsequent encounters as argument gradually becomes attraction and an unlikely courtship begins to take shape.

The production was presented at The House of the Redeemer, the historic landmarked mansion located at 7 East 95th Street in Manhattan.

Check out photos from Village Wooing below.

Photo Credit: Genvieve Rafter-Keddy

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David Staller

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Beth Leavel

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Beth Leavel and Robert Cuccioli

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Robert Cuccioli

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Jono Mainelli

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Robert Cuccioli

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Beth Leavel

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Beth Leavel and Robert Cuccioli

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Beth Leavel

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Beth Leavel

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Robert Cuccioli

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Robert Cuccioli and Beth Leavel

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Beth Leavel and Robert Cuccioli

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Beth Leavel, David Staller and Jono Mainelli

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Beth Leavel and Jono Mainelli

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Isaiah Josiah, Beth Leavel and David Staller

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Mary Henninger, Pamela Singleton and Maggie Buchwald

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Fareeda Ahmed and David Staller

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David Staller, Pamela Singleton, Felicia Rudolph, Katie Andrews, Geoff Josselson, Karen Ziemba, Isaiah Josiah, Tom Hewitt, Jono Mainelli, Ruth E. Kramer, Freedda Pasha, Beth Leavel and Robert Cuccioli

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David Staller, Pamela Singleton, Felicia Rudolph, Katie Andrews, Geoff Josselson, Karen Ziemba, Isaiah Josiah, Tom Hewitt, Jono Mainelli, Ruth E. Kramer, Freedda Pasha, Beth Leavel, Robert Cuccioli and Maya Barbon

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Beth Leavel and Robert Cuccioli

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Ed Lopez and Roma Torre

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Karen Ziemba and Roma Torre

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David Staller

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David Staller

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David Staller and Robert Cuccioli

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Robert Cuccioli and David Staller

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Robert Cuccioli and David Staller

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Robert Cuccioli

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David Staller

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Robert Cuccioli

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David Staller

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Jono Mainelli

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David Staller

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Robert Cuccioli

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Robert Cuccioli

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Robert Cuccioli

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David Staller and Robert Cuccioli

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Joel Mindel, Susan Mindel, Bette Kessler and Joe Kessler

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Brian Saltzman and Matthew Heffler

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Ruth E. Kramer, David Staller, Robert Cuccioli, Jono Mainelli, Isaiah Josiah, Joel Mindel and Susan Mindel

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Robert Cuccioli and Ruth E. Kramer

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David Staller and Aaron Lee Battle

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Jono Mainelli and Charles Busch

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Robert Cuccioli, Charles Busch and David Staller

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David Staller

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Jono Mainelli

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Beth Leavel

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Karen Ziemba

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Karen Ziemba

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Beth Leavel

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Beth Leavel

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Karen Ziemba

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Beth Leavel and Karen Ziemba

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Karen Ziemba

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Beth Leavel and Karen Ziemba

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Beth Leavel and Karen Ziemba

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Karen Ziemba

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Beth Leavel

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Beth Leavel

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Beth Leavel and Karen Ziemba

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Beth Leavel, David Staller and Karen Ziemba

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Barbara Goldstein Amster and David Staller

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Jacob Rand and Vicki Reiss

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David Staller, Isaiah Josiah, Barbara Goldstein Amster, Ruth E, Kramer, Jono Mainelli, Beth Leavel and Karen Ziemba

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Beth Leavel and Karen Ziemba

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Beth Leavel and Karen Ziemba



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