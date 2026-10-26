Photos: Gingold Theatrical Group Presents VILLAGE WOOING

Gingold Theatrical Group presented Village Wooing, a special Salon Presentation of George Bernard Shaw's romantic comedy, at The House of the Redeemer on Manhattan's Upper East Side. Check out photos from the production.

Newly adapted and directed by David Staller, Village Wooing was presented for four performances only, October 22-25, 2026.

For the engagement, GTG presented a new gender-neutral adaptation of Shaw's text. The adaptation opens the roles, identified simply as "A" and "Z" in Shaw's original, to performers of any gender while preserving Shaw's original language and central relationship.

Written in 1933, Village Wooing follows two resolutely independent people who meet aboard a pleasure cruise, each determined to remain single. Their conversation continues through two subsequent encounters as argument gradually becomes attraction and an unlikely courtship begins to take shape.

The production was presented at The House of the Redeemer, the historic landmarked mansion located at 7 East 95th Street in Manhattan.

Check out photos from Village Wooing below.

Photo Credit: Genvieve Rafter-Keddy



Fareeda Ahmed and David Staller



Ed Lopez and Roma Torre



Joel Mindel, Susan Mindel, Bette Kessler and Joe Kessler



Brian Saltzman and Matthew Heffler



Barbara Goldstein Amster and David Staller