Photos: Get an Inside Look At DREW & DANE'S 30TH ANNUAL FESTIVITY Supporting BC/EFA

Nov. 30, 2022  

On Monday evening, Broadway had its holiday season kick-off at Sony Hall with Drew & Dane's 30th Annual Festivity, The Festivinum Jubilee. The dinner and show were a benefit supporting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. https://broadwaycares.org.

See photos below!

Performers included Kevin Spirtas, Paige Turner, Kelli Rabke, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Melissa Errico, Branden & James, Christina Bianco, Jamie deRoy, BD Wong, Alex Grayson, Miki Abraham, and Lena Hall.

Drew Desky and Dane Levens of Drew & Dane Productions said, "We could not be more delighted to celebrate our 30th Annual Festivity and ring in the holidays by raising funds for such a meaningful organization as Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Broadway Cares means the world to us, as well as to those who depend on the crucial life-saving services that the organization funds all around the country. We are also so grateful to all the performers in the Broadway community who donated their time to make this enduring tradition a joyous success." https://www.drewanddane.com/

What started as a small holiday dinner together with five friends on the Upper East Side has now turned into one of BC/EFA's largest holiday fundraisers with over two hundred guests at a sit-down dinner and show at one of New York's premiere venues, Sony Hall.

The Festivity was livestreamed on the Drew & Dane YouTube channel as well. Check out the whole show here:

Photo credit: Arin Sang-Urai



