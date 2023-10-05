Photos: Get a First Look at the World Premiere of BITE ME at WP Theater

Bite Me opens tonight, Thursday, October 5, for a limited engagement through October 22.

By: Oct. 05, 2023

WP Theater and Colt Coeur have released production photos of the world premiere of BITE ME by award-winning playwright Eliana Pipes (Dream Hou$e, Hoops), opening tonight, Thursday, October 5, for a limited engagement through October 22.

Check out the photos below!


Directed by Rebecca Martínez (The Comedy of Errors, WP’s Sancocho), BITE ME stars David Garelik (Long Day’s Journey Into Night at the Geffen; The Good Muslim) and Malika Samuel (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child; Our Dear Dead Drug Lord). Nathan is ditching class when he stumbles on Melody crying in a storage closet - he’s a white boy with family money and dangerous habits, she’s the lone Black girl on campus, excelling academically and grappling with feelings of isolation. They form an unexpected bond and it’s not long before the heat between them boils over. Bite Me explores the drama (and trauma) of trying to fit in at high school, and the unfinished business waiting for them at their reunion a decade later. This captivating dark comedy dares to explore the raw undercurrents of youth, and the unspoken truths that bind us.
 
Joining Martinez on the BITE ME creative team are scenic designer Chika Shimizu; costume designer Sarita Fellows; lighting designer Lucrecia Briceno; and sound designer Tosin Olufolabi. The stage manager is Caren Celine Morris. Casting by Kelly Gillespie, C.S.A.
 

Photo credit: Carol Rosegg

Bite Me
David Garelik and Malika Samuel

Bite Me
David Garelik and Malika Samuel

Bite Me
David Garelik and Malika Samuel

Bite Me
David Garelik and Malika Samuel

Bite Me
David Garelik and Malika Samuel

Bite Me
David Garelik

Bite Me
Malika Samuel and David Garelik

Bite Me
Malika Samuel and David Garelik

Bite Me
Malika Samuel and David Garelik

Bite Me
Malika Samuel and David Garelik

Bite Me
Malika Samuel

Bite Me
Malika Samuel

Bite Me
David Garelik and Malika Samuel

Bite Me
David Garelik and Malika Samuel

Bite Me
Malika Samuel

Bite Me
Malika Samuel and David Garelik




