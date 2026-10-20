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Photos: Frankie Rodriguez, Charity Angél Dawson and More Celebrate LIKE FATHER Opening Night at Alliance Theatre

The world premiere production celebrated its opening night on October 16, with special guest Angelica Ross in attendance.

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The world premiere production of Like Father celebrated its opening night at Atlanta's Alliance Theatre on Friday, October 16. Check out photos from the celebration below!

Cast members Frankie Rodriguez (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Chad Powers), Charity Angél Dawson (& Juliet, Waitress), Hannah Elless (Bright Star), Benjamin H. Moore (Hell's Kitchen), Sophie Pollono (A Walk on the Moon) and Billy Harrigan Tighe (The Heart of Rock and Roll) gathered with family, friends and special guests to celebrate the production.

Among those in attendance was Angelica Ross, known for her roles in Pose and American Horror Story.

Photo Credit: Greg Mooney Stelian

Photos: Frankie Rodriguez, Charity Angél Dawson and More Celebrate LIKE FATHER Opening Night at Alliance Theatre — photo 1 of 10


Tinashe Kajese Bolden Christopher Moses

Photos: Frankie Rodriguez, Charity Angél Dawson and More Celebrate LIKE FATHER Opening Night at Alliance Theatre — photo 2 of 10


Sophie Pollono

Photos: Frankie Rodriguez, Charity Angél Dawson and More Celebrate LIKE FATHER Opening Night at Alliance Theatre — photo 3 of 10


Hannah Elless

Photos: Frankie Rodriguez, Charity Angél Dawson and More Celebrate LIKE FATHER Opening Night at Alliance Theatre — photo 4 of 10


Frankie Rodriguez

Photos: Frankie Rodriguez, Charity Angél Dawson and More Celebrate LIKE FATHER Opening Night at Alliance Theatre — photo 5 of 10


Charity Angél Dawson

Photos: Frankie Rodriguez, Charity Angél Dawson and More Celebrate LIKE FATHER Opening Night at Alliance Theatre — photo 6 of 10


Billy Tighe

Photos: Frankie Rodriguez, Charity Angél Dawson and More Celebrate LIKE FATHER Opening Night at Alliance Theatre — photo 7 of 10


Benjamin Moore

Photos: Frankie Rodriguez, Charity Angél Dawson and More Celebrate LIKE FATHER Opening Night at Alliance Theatre — photo 8 of 10


Angelica Ross

Photos: Frankie Rodriguez, Charity Angél Dawson and More Celebrate LIKE FATHER Opening Night at Alliance Theatre — photo 9 of 10


Cast of Like Father

Photos: Frankie Rodriguez, Charity Angél Dawson and More Celebrate LIKE FATHER Opening Night at Alliance Theatre — photo 10 of 10


Cast & Creatives of Like Father



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