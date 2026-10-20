Photos: Frankie Rodriguez, Charity Angél Dawson and More Celebrate LIKE FATHER Opening Night at Alliance Theatre

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The world premiere production of Like Father celebrated its opening night at Atlanta's Alliance Theatre on Friday, October 16. Check out photos from the celebration below!

Cast members Frankie Rodriguez (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Chad Powers), Charity Angél Dawson (& Juliet, Waitress), Hannah Elless (Bright Star), Benjamin H. Moore (Hell's Kitchen), Sophie Pollono (A Walk on the Moon) and Billy Harrigan Tighe (The Heart of Rock and Roll) gathered with family, friends and special guests to celebrate the production.

Among those in attendance was Angelica Ross, known for her roles in Pose and American Horror Story.

Photo Credit: Greg Mooney Stelian

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