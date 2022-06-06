Photos: Former NJ Governor Jim McGreevey Visits MR. PARKER On Theatre Row

Former NJ Governor Jim McGreevey attended the Sunday matinee performance of MR. PARKER and greeted the cast, playwright and director after the show.

Check out the photos below!

Penguin Rep Theatre (Joe Brancato, Artistic Director; Andrew M. Horn, Executive Director), presents the Off-Broadway premiere of Mr. Parker, a new play written by Michael McKeever (Daniel's Husband) and directed by Joe Brancato. Performances began Wednesday, June 1, 2022, for a limited engagement through June 25, 2022, at Theatre Row - Theatre 1 (410 West 42nd Street). Opening Night is TONIGHT, Monday, June 6, 2022, at 7:00PM.

At 54 years old, Terry Parker finds himself at a crossroads in his life. After the loss of his partner of 30 years, he finds himself suddenly single and unable to adjust to a world that has moved on without him. After a heavy night of drinking, he wakes up with a 28-year-old bartender/uber-driver. These two very different people begin a tentative relationship, and what starts out as a one-night stand becomes a journey of self-discovery for a man trying to let go of a past and move forward, while dealing with the pleasures of being middle-aged, gay, and alone in the ever-changing landscape of today's America. Mr. Parker had its world premiere at Island City Stage in Miami, FL in June 2018 and its New York premiere at Penguin Rep Theatre in Stony Point, NY in September 2019.

The cast of Mr. Parker is Mia Matthews (After, "Every Witch Way"), Davi Santos ("Good Sam," Power Rangers Dino Charge), and Derek Smith (The Green Bird - Tony nominee, The Lion King).

The creative team is David Goldstein (set design), Myra Oney (costume design), Todd Wren (lighting design), and Max Silverman (original music & sound design). The production stage manager is Michael Palmer. Casting by Cindi Rush.

Mr. Parker will play the following performance schedule: Wednesdays & Thursdays at 7pm, Fridays at 8pm, Saturdays at 3pm & 8pm, and Sundays at 3pm.

Tickets are priced at $25 for performances June 1-5 and $49 for performances June 6-25 and may be purchased online here. Tickets may also be purchased in person at the Theatre Row box office (Monday - Sunday: 12:00pm - 15mins after last curtain or 6:00pm, whichever is earlier). General Rush: $25 cash-only at the door 30 minutes prior to performance; subject to availability. Further information about Theatre Row here.