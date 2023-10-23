Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of COVENANT at Roundabout Underground

Covenant officially opens on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at the Black Box Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre.

By: Oct. 23, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Shoshana Bean and Brandon Victor Dixon Perform 'Not Even The King' From Alicia Keys Photo 1 Video: Shoshana Bean and Brandon Victor Dixon Perform 'Not Even The King' From Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN
Photos: Star-Studded Cast & Creatives Of HERE WE ARE Celebrate Opening Night at The Shed! Photo 2 Photos: Star-Studded Cast & Creatives Of HERE WE ARE Celebrate Opening Night at The Shed!
Video: In Rehearsals for PAL JOEY with Ephraim Sykes, Aisha Jackson & More Photo 3 Video: In Rehearsals for PAL JOEY with Ephraim Sykes, Aisha Jackson & More
Review Roundup: Stephen Sondheim's Final Musical, HERE WE ARE, is Now Open at The Shed! Photo 4 Reviews: Stephen Sondheim's Final Musical, HERE WE ARE at The Shed

Covenant Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: $42.50
Cast
Photos
Videos

Roundabout Underground is presenting the world premiere of Covenant by York Walker, directed by Tiffany Nichole Greene.  The cast includes Crystal Dickinson as “Mama,” Chaundre Hall-Broomfield as “Johnny ‘Honeycomb’ James,” Ashley Hildreth as “Violet,” Jade Payton as “Avery,” and Lark White as “Ruthie.”

Covenant officially opens on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at the Black Box Theatre in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street).
 
When a struggling guitarist returns to his small Georgia town a blues star, rumors begin swirling that he may have made a deal with the devil to attain his musical genius. Before long, however, it becomes clear he's not the only one with a secret. A mythic and suspenseful new play that delivers one devilish twist after another, York Walker's Covenant explores the power of belief and the thin line between rumor and truth.
 
A part of Roundabout’s New Play Initiative, Roundabout Underground is now in its 16th season. Its mission is focused on discovering new writers, producing their New York debuts, and providing them long-term development and production support. In addition to the Black Box production, every Underground playwright gets a commission for a future play.
 
Roundabout Underground’s home is a 62-seat Black Box Theatre, which is also used year-round by Roundabout’s education department for its activities including student productions and professional development workshops.
 



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: The York Theatre Company Presents the World Premiere of THE JERUSALEM SYNDROM Photo
Photos: The York Theatre Company Presents the World Premiere of THE JERUSALEM SYNDROME

The York Theatre Company presents the World Premiere of The Jerusalem Syndrome, a musical comedy of biblical proportions, with book & lyrics by Laurence Holzman and Felicia Needleman and music by Kyle Rosen. See photos from the meet and greet below.

2
FRIGID New York to Present CHALK (A SILENT COMEDY) at the Kraine Theater Photo
FRIGID New York to Present CHALK (A SILENT COMEDY) at the Kraine Theater

Get ready for an unforgettable experience as CHALK (A Silent Comedy) returns to The Kraine Theater for a limited engagement on November 11th and 12th. Join Alex Curtis as he takes audiences on a journey through a hand-drawn world filled with laughter and imagination.

3
Lynn Nottage, Lauren Gunderson, Roger Q. Mason & More to Take Part in THE DRAMATISTS G Photo
Lynn Nottage, Lauren Gunderson, Roger Q. Mason & More to Take Part in THE DRAMATISTS GUILD PRESENTS: TALKBACK Season 5

The Dramatists Guild of America will present season five of The Dramatists Guild Presents: TALKBACK.

4
Lynn Nottage to be Honored at Eugene ONeill Theater Centers 22nd Monte Cristo Award Gala Photo
Lynn Nottage to be Honored at Eugene O'Neill Theater Center's 22nd Monte Cristo Award Gala

The Eugene O’Neill Theater Center will present the 22nd Monte Cristo Award to award-winning playwright and screenwriter Lynn Nottage. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Get a First Look at Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3's DAPHNE Video
Get a First Look at Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3's DAPHNE
Get a First Look at CHASING HAPPY Off-Broadway at Theatre Row Video
Get a First Look at CHASING HAPPY Off-Broadway at Theatre Row
Watch the Cast of COVENANT Discuss The New Play, Now in Previews Video
Watch the Cast of COVENANT Discuss The New Play, Now in Previews
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
Alice in Wonderland in Off-Broadway Alice in Wonderland
The Players Theatre (9/30-11/05)PHOTOS
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You