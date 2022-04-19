Photos: First Look at THE VAGRANT TRILOGY at The Public Theater

The New York premiere production of THE VAGRANT TRILOGY is being presented at The Public Theater. THE VAGRANT TRILOGY is a Public Theater commission written by Emerging Writers Group alumna Mona Mansour and directed by Obie Award winner Mark Wing-Davey. After a two-year COVID delay, the production began performances on Friday, April 8 and will run in The Public's LuEsther Hall through Sunday, May 15, with an official press opening on Monday, April 25.

Get a first look at photos below!

Mona Mansour, award-winning playwright and alumna of The Public's Emerging Writers Group, delves into the Palestinian struggle for home and identity in THE VAGRANT TRILOGY, a single epic story told in three parts. In 1967, Adham, a Palestinian Wordsworth scholar, goes to London with his new wife to deliver a lecture. When war breaks out at home, he must decide in an instant what to do-a choice that will affect the rest of his life. The two parts that follow explore alternate realities based on that decision. Each part in the trilogy speaks to the others, together painting a rare and moving picture of Palestinian displacement and a refugee's life of permanent impermanence. Featuring six actors in 19 different roles, Mansour's drama spans four decades and three generations of a family uprooted by war and politics. Obie Award winner and Drama Desk Award nominee Mark Wing-Davey directs this sweeping new epic about the poetry and pain of losing the place called home.

The ensemble cast of THE VAGRANT TRILOGY includes Bassam Abdelfattah (Adham/Jul Understudy), Tala Ashe (Abir and Others), Osh Ashruf (Hamzi and Others), Caitlin Nasema Cassidy (Abir/Jamila Understudy), Ramsey Faragallah (Ghassan, Jenkin, and Others), Nadine Malouf (Jamila and Others), Nuah Ozryel (Hamzi/Ghassan Understudy), Rudy Roushdi (Jul and Others), and Hadi Tabbal (Adham). The cast portrays 19 different characters across several decades.

THE VAGRANT TRILOGY features scenic design by Allen Moyer; costume design by Dina El-Aziz; lighting design by Reza Behjat; sound design by Tye Hunt Fitzgerald and Sinan Refik Zafar; video design by Greg Emetaz; hair, wigs, and make-up design by Tom Watson; and prop management by Susan Barras and Alexander Wylie. Caroline Englander serves as production stage manager and Luisa Sánchez Colón serves as stage manager.