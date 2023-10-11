Photos: First Look at Steve Mellor in MAHINERATOR at The Tank

The performance runs through October 22.

By: Oct. 11, 2023

The Tank is presenting Mahinerator, by Jerry Lieblich, co-directed by Jerry Lieblich and Meghan Finn, and performed by Obie Winner Steve Mellor, which will play at The Tank (312 West 36th Street) from September 28-October 22, as part of their Fall 2023 Core Productions for their 20th Anniversary season.

Check out photos below!

Hrak! Tunely froth thine earliparts what for bespeaks Yours Trustly! In Mahinerator, an ambitious bureaucrat, two-time Obie winner Steve Mellor, speaking in a quasi-English pseudolect, tells his greatliest life story; a story of the banalation of the evilwise, of vacuumic compressulated ecocide.

The performance schedule for Mahinerator is as follows: September 28-29 7:00 PM; September 30 at 3:00 PM

October 5-7 at 7:00 PM; October 12-16 at 7:00 PM; October 15 at 3:00 PM; October 19-21 at 7:00 PM; October 22 at 3:00 PM.

Tickets begin at $25 and are available at www.thetanknyc.org/20th-anniversary-season.




