Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at R.J. Foster, Avanthika Srinivasan & More in CANDIDA Off-Broadway

CANDIDA: The Romcom That Started It All! This incredibly taut romantic comedy by Bernard Shaw is reset from London 1895 to Harlem 1929.

Register for Off-Broadway News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 07, 2022  

Gingold Theatrical Group is presenting Candida, one of George Bernard Shaw's most popular plays. Directed by David Staller, Bernard Shaw's Candida began previews on October 5, 2022, with opening night set for October 25, and will run through November 19, 2022, at Theatre Two in Theatre Row (410 W 42nd St, New York, NY 10036).

Get a first look at photos below!

CANDIDA: The Romcom That Started It All! This incredibly taut romantic comedy by Bernard Shaw is reset from London 1895 to Harlem 1929. The Reverend James Morell and his wife Candida live a comfortable life until the young poet, Marchbanks, is taken into their home and challenges everything they'd built their lives upon. It's a time of global upheaval as six characters come together on one tumultuous day to redefine not only who they are but also how to launch into their futures in a more fully self-aware way. Written as a lighthearted response to Ibsen's A Doll's House, this short but pithy play races along in ever-surprising ways. This is also the play that later inspired the Robert Anderson play, Tea and Sympathy.

Bernard Shaw's Candida stars R.J. Foster (Fat Ham) as Morell, Peter Romano (First Down) as Lexy, David Ryan Smith (Epiphany) as Burgess, Avanthika Srinivasan (Queen) as Candida, Avery Whitted (Against the Hillside) as Marchbanks and Amber Reauchean Williams (Behind the Sheet) as Prossy. Alton Alburo (to the yellow house), Fernando Lamberty ("Law & Order: Organized Crime") and Matenin Sangare (School Girls: Or, the African Mean Girls Play) will serve as understudies.




Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: In Rehearsal for Transport Group and NAATCO's A DELICATE BALANCEPhotos: In Rehearsal for Transport Group and NAATCO's A DELICATE BALANCE
October 7, 2022

Transport Group in partnership with National Asian American Theatre Company (NAATCO) has announced that Edward Albee's A Delicate Balance, directed by Transport Group Artistic Director Jack Cummings III, will begin performances Saturday, October 22 at the Connelly Theater, 220 East 4 Street. The opening is set for Sunday, November 6 at 3pm.
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for SANDRA at Vineyard TheatrePhotos: Go Inside Rehearsals for SANDRA at Vineyard Theatre
October 7, 2022

Vineyard Theatre’s production of Sandra written by David Cale, with music by Matthew Dean Marsh, starring Marjan Neshat and directed by Leigh Silverman began rehearsals this week. Get a first look at rehearsal photos here!
Brenda Braxton, Marc Kudisch & More to Star in CALL ME ABIGAIL Staged ReadingBrenda Braxton, Marc Kudisch & More to Star in CALL ME ABIGAIL Staged Reading
October 7, 2022

Out of the Box Theatrics and Jennifer Campos Productions will present a staged reading of CALL ME ABIGAIL by Shelli Pentimall Bookler on Monday, October 17, available for in person or livestream viewing.
Emmy-Nominee Sharon Lawrence to Star in THE SHOT at the 2022 United Solo FestivalEmmy-Nominee Sharon Lawrence to Star in THE SHOT at the 2022 United Solo Festival
October 7, 2022

Robin Gerber’s play  The Shot, directed by  Michelle Joyner, will get a New York presentation as part of the 2022 United Solo Festival, starring multi-award-winning actress  Sharon Lawrence. Performances begin on  October 27.
Photos: First Look at R.J. Foster, Avanthika Srinivasan & More in CANDIDA Off-BroadwayPhotos: First Look at R.J. Foster, Avanthika Srinivasan & More in CANDIDA Off-Broadway
October 7, 2022

Gingold Theatrical Group is presenting Candida, one of George Bernard Shaw's most popular plays. Directed by David Staller, Bernard Shaw's Candida began previews on October 5, 2022, with opening night set for October 25, and will run through November 19, 2022, at Theatre Two in Theatre Row. Get a first look at photos here!