Photos: First Look at R.J. Foster, Avanthika Srinivasan & More in CANDIDA Off-Broadway

Gingold Theatrical Group is presenting Candida, one of George Bernard Shaw's most popular plays. Directed by David Staller, Bernard Shaw's Candida began previews on October 5, 2022, with opening night set for October 25, and will run through November 19, 2022, at Theatre Two in Theatre Row (410 W 42nd St, New York, NY 10036).

CANDIDA: The Romcom That Started It All! This incredibly taut romantic comedy by Bernard Shaw is reset from London 1895 to Harlem 1929. The Reverend James Morell and his wife Candida live a comfortable life until the young poet, Marchbanks, is taken into their home and challenges everything they'd built their lives upon. It's a time of global upheaval as six characters come together on one tumultuous day to redefine not only who they are but also how to launch into their futures in a more fully self-aware way. Written as a lighthearted response to Ibsen's A Doll's House, this short but pithy play races along in ever-surprising ways. This is also the play that later inspired the Robert Anderson play, Tea and Sympathy.

Bernard Shaw's Candida stars R.J. Foster (Fat Ham) as Morell, Peter Romano (First Down) as Lexy, David Ryan Smith (Epiphany) as Burgess, Avanthika Srinivasan (Queen) as Candida, Avery Whitted (Against the Hillside) as Marchbanks and Amber Reauchean Williams (Behind the Sheet) as Prossy. Alton Alburo (to the yellow house), Fernando Lamberty ("Law & Order: Organized Crime") and Matenin Sangare (School Girls: Or, the African Mean Girls Play) will serve as understudies.