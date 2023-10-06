Photos: First Look at Mint Theater Company's Production of Elizabeth Baker's PARTNERSHIP

Performances began on Sunday October 1st and continue through November 12th at Theatre Row.

By: Oct. 06, 2023

Mint Theater Company presents the American Premiere of Elizabeth Baker’s Partnership directed by Jackson Grace Gay. Check out all new production photos below!

Performances began on Sunday October 1st and continue through November 12th at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street, between 9th and Dyer Avenues).  Opening Night is set for October 19th.
 

Jackson Grace Gay (Mint’s A Little Journey) directs a cast that features Gina Daniels (Mint: Becomes a Woman; Broadway: Network; Off-Broadway: Judgment Day - Park Avenue Armory); Joshua Echebiri (Off-Broadway: Merry Wives - Public Theater/ Delacorte); Gene Gillette (Broadway: To Kill a Mockingbird; Off-Bway: Orpheus Descending - Theatre for a New Audience; National Tours: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, War Horse);  Olivia Gilliatt (Mint: Chains; Off-Broadway: Mother of the Maid - Public Theater);  Sara Haider (Pakistani singer-songwriter and actress, making her Off-Broadway debut);  Christiane Noll (Broadway: Ragtime - Tony & Drama Desk nominations; Chaplin The Musical - Drama Desk nomination; Dear Evan Hansen, It Ain't Nothin' but the Blues, Jekyll & Hyde; Off-Broadway: Kid Victory - Vineyard; Closer Than Ever - The York; Call the Children Home - Primary Stages; God of Carnage - TBTB; City Center Encores!: 1776, The New Moon, Out of this World); Tom Patterson (Broadway: 1984; Off-Broadway: Three Sisters, About Love- Sheen Center; The Color of Justice - Theatreworks/USA); and Madeline Seidman (Mint: Becomes a Woman). Jonathan Champion and AhDream Smith will serve as understudies.

This is the third offering in Mint’s series “Meet Miss Baker,” which began in 2019 with The Price of Thomas Scott, Baker’s fascinating and frustrating portrayal of a man struggling with his conscience, and was followed by Chains, the story of a few ordinary people yearning for a less ordinary life.  Like Baker’s Chains, Partnership is a story of yearning for more, but wrapped in the pink charmeuse of light comedy. Kate Rolling owns a small but very smart shop in Brighton and is eager to grow. When George Pillatt, owner of the biggest shop in Brighton, proposes a merger on favorable terms — including matrimony — Kate sees an irresistible business opportunity. “Oh, don't worry about me,” Kate assures her colleagues, “I never expected anything great in the way of love.” But isn’t romance most likely when it’s least expected?  




Recommended For You