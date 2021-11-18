Photos: First Look at Faith Salie in APPROVAL JUNKIE at Audible's Minetta Lane Theatre

Photos are now available for Audible Theater's New York premiere of Approval Junkie, now in performances through December 12 only at the Minetta Lane Theatre. Opening night is Monday, November 22.

Check out photos of Faith Salie in Approval Junkie below!

Approval Junkie is written and performed by Faith Salie, and directed by Amanda Watkins.

Tickets are on sale now at www.Audible.com/MinettaLane. Approval Junkie will also be recorded live as an Audible Original and released to a global audience.

From winning her high school beauty pageant, to picking the perfect outfit to wear to her divorce, Faith Salie is the ultimate approval seeker. A comedian and Emmy Award-winning journalist best known for her roles on NPR's Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me! and CBS Sunday Morning, Salie has adapted her story from her first book into the heartfelt (and disturbingly hilarious) one-woman show, Approval Junkie. Through her witty, candid, and sometimes heartbreaking recollections, Salie reflects on a lifetime of looking for validation in all the wrong places - and reveals how she finally won gold stars from her toughest critic...herself. The World Premiere of Approval Junkie was originally produced by The Alliance Theatre in Atlanta, GA.

Approval Junkie's creative team includes Jack Magaw (scenic design), Ivan Ingermann (costume design), Amanda Zieve (lighting design), Brandon Bush (sound design), and Alex Basco Koch (projection design). Justin Scribner is the Production Stage Manager. Technical Supervision is by Hudson Theatrical Associates and General Management is by Baseline Theatrical (Andy Jones & Jonathan Whitton).

Photo credit: Daniel Rader