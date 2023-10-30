Photos: First Look at FLAWLESS at Theater For the New City

Performances run November 9-26, 2023.

By: Oct. 30, 2023

All new photos have been released from Flawless, a tale of enchantment, a new play by Robin Goldfin about the brutal effects of Alzheimer’s and dementia on one family, to be staged at Theater for the New City in New York City, November 9-26, 2023.

Flawless was adapted from and is inspired by an awardwinning essay “My Father/My Husband” by Canadian academic and author Dr. David J. Lawless (d. 2015).

Dementia is the world’s seventh leading cause of death, and Alzheimer’s the most common form of dementia. According to Alzheimer's Association, an estimated 6.7 million Americans age 65 and older are living with Alzheimer's in 2023. About 1 in 9 people age 65 and older (10.7%) has Alzheimer's.

Dr. David J. Lawless was President of St. Francis Xavier University (Nova Scotia), and President of St. Mary’s University (Calgary) until his retirement in 1999.

Playwright Robin Goldfin was so moved by Dr. Lawless’s essay that in 2012, he coldcalled Dr. Lawless, and the two began a friendship. Robin visited Dr. Lawless in Calgary, and Robin, a Clinical Professor of Writing in New York University’s Liberal Studies Program, began to adapt the essay into a play. This was the only personal essay that Dr. Lawless ever wrote, and he never intended for it to be published. It was an essay for his children, so they could understand the history behind what happened to their mother.

Goldfin is recently retired as Clinical Professor of Writing in New York University’s Liberal Studies Program. His previous play Suddenly, a Knock at the Door is based on stories by awardwinning Israeli author and filmmaker Etgar Keret and was reviewed by The New York Times.

Flawless is staged with dance, original live music and a professional cast of AEA performers.

The creative team for Flawless have longterm creative relationships.

Highlighting the struggles of a husband caring for his wife who has Alzheimer’s, and their daughter’s journey to understand her mother’s descent, Flawless is a play about family, love and the importance of memory that will resonate for the millions of families dealing with this disease.

David L. Carson, Deanna Henson

David L. Carson, Deanna Henson

David L. Carson, John Lampe

David L. Carson, John Lampe

David L. Carson, Deanna Henson

Deanna Henson, Hannah Dillenbeck

Ricardo Gomez, Hannah Dillenbeck




