Photos: First Look at Douglas McGrath in John Lithgow-Directed EVERYTHING'S FINE

Production photos have been released for Everything's Fine, a world premiere one-man play written and performed by Academy Award-nominated writer, actor and director Douglas McGrath, and directed by two-time Tony Award and six-time Emmy Award winner John Lithgow. The limited engagement at the DR2 Theatre (103 East 15th Street) is produced by 13-time Tony Award winner Daryl Roth and Emmy Award winner Tom Werner. Everything's Fine is now in previews and opens on October 13, 2022.

This autobiographical play recounts McGrath's life starting with his teenage years in Texas, and most intriguingly, an eighth-grade teacher who would change his life in the most unexpected way.



"This is a high wire act of a play that alternately delights and blindsides you with emotion," commented John Lithgow. "Doug is a very funny man, sharing a deeply personal story that leaves listeners slack jawed. The intimate DR2 Theatre is the perfect home for it, and we cannot wait for New York audiences to discover the secrets of Everything's Fine."



Mr. McGrath's varied career includes co-writing the Academy Award-nominated screenplay for Bullets Over Broadway, writing and directing Emma starring Gwyneth Paltrow, Ewan McGregor, and Toni Colette, and writing the book for the long-running and Tony Award-winning Broadway show, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. He began his career as a writer for "Saturday Night Live," and has been a contributor to The New Yorker, Vanity Fair and The New Republic, among other publications.



Though he has appeared as an actor in numerous films and television shows, including Quiz Show, The Insider, "Godless" and "Girls," Everything's Fine marks McGrath's first New York stage performance in over 25 years.



Prior to his storied acting career, Mr. Lithgow directed shows at several major US regional theatres, including McCarter Theatre and Long Wharf Theatre. Everything's Fine is his return to directing after a forty-five-year hiatus.



The creative team features set design by two-time Tony Award winner John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner Linda Cho, lighting design by Caitlin Smith Rapoport and sound design by Emma Wilk. Production Stage Manager is Amy Rauchwerger.

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel