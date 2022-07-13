Photos: First Look at Classical Theatre of Harlem's TWELFTH NIGHT

The Classical Theatre of Harlem, a professional theater company that has brought audiences Black artistic excellence for over two decades, presents Shakespeare's Twelfth Night at Marcus Garvey Park in East Harlem July 5-29. The play will be free to the public and reservations can be made now.

Continuing CTH's mission to place diversity at the forefront of their performances, this interpretation of Twelfth Night will engage with the global conversation aroun equity and inclusion. It features a majority-Black team of artists lead by director Carl Cofield, CTH's Associate Artistic Director.

Photo Credit: Richard Termine