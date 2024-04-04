Photos: First Look At MODERN WITCHES And BRAIN HEMINGWAY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tawnydog Productions and Tres Brujas Productions have shared performance photos of their shows ahead of the premiere on May 2nd at The Players Theatre.

'Modern Witches', about a lesbian witch who accidentally summons the spirit of Virginia Woolf, and 'Brain Hemingway, a show about a blocked writer harassed by Ernest Hemingway, will have a double bill from May 2nd-19th.

Tickets can be purchased on the Players Theatre: http://www.theplayerstheatre.com/.