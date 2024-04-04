Photos: First Look At MODERN WITCHES And BRAIN HEMINGWAY

The two new plays will share a double bill from May 2nd-19th.
Tawnydog Productions and Tres Brujas Productions have shared performance photos of their shows ahead of the premiere on May 2nd at The Players Theatre.
'Modern Witches', about a lesbian witch who accidentally summons the spirit of Virginia Woolf, and 'Brain Hemingway, a show about a blocked writer harassed by Ernest Hemingway, will have a double bill from May 2nd-19th.
Tickets can be purchased on the Players Theatre: http://www.theplayerstheatre.com/.
Photo Credit: Jane Hobson/Ralph Purma
Evan Quinlan
Evan Quinlan and Erin Murray Quinlan
Erin Murray Quinlan and Evan Quinlan
Katie Kopajtic
Katie Kopajtic
