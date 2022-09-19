Photos: Dramatists Guild Foundation Celebrates Michael R. Jackson

The Dramatists Guild Foundation celebrated Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning dramatist, Michael R. Jackson, on Sunday, September 18, at a salon hosted by DGF Board Member C. Graham Berwind III and Creative Partners Productions.

Check out photos below!

Michael delighted the crowd with songs from his Tony Award-winning production of A STRANGE LOOP, including the title song, "A Strange Loop," "Inner White Girl," and "Boundaries." Actress Latoya Edwards joined him to give guests a preview of his newest work, WHITE GIRL IN DANGER, opening at the Tony Kiser Theater in Spring 2023. He was joined in performance by pianist Adam Wiggins and introduced by Tony Award-winning producer Barbara Whitman. DGF Executive Director Rachel Routh spoke about the organization's upcoming Gala, celebrating 60 years of supporting writers at all stages of their careers, which will take place October 24, 2022, at Ziegfeld Ballroom.