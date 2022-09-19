Photos: Dramatists Guild Foundation Celebrates Michael R. Jackson

The Dramatists Guild Foundation celebrated Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning dramatist, Michael R. Jackson, on Sunday, September 18, at a salon hosted by DGF Board Member C. Graham Berwind III and Creative Partners Productions.
Check out photos below!
Michael delighted the crowd with songs from his Tony Award-winning production of A STRANGE LOOP, including the title song, "A Strange Loop," "Inner White Girl," and "Boundaries." Actress Latoya Edwards joined him to give guests a preview of his newest work, WHITE GIRL IN DANGER, opening at the Tony Kiser Theater in Spring 2023. He was joined in performance by pianist Adam Wiggins and introduced by Tony Award-winning producer Barbara Whitman. DGF Executive Director Rachel Routh spoke about the organization's upcoming Gala, celebrating 60 years of supporting writers at all stages of their careers, which will take place October 24, 2022, at Ziegfeld Ballroom.
DGF is a national charity that fuels the future of American theater by supporting the writers who create it. DGF fosters playwrights, composers, lyricists, and librettists at all stages of their careers through educational programs. awards, grants, and stipends; offering free space to create new works; and giving emergency aid to writers in need. From the beginning of the theatrical shutdown due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, DGF has distributed more than $3.5 million in immediate financial relief to writers to help with life necessities like rent, medical expenses, groceries, mental wellness, and utility bills. www.DGF.org
Photo credit: Rebecca J Michelson
Latoya Edwards and Michael R. Jackson
Goldie E. Patrick, Michael R. Jackson and Lia Chang
Eleni Gianulis, Barbara Whitman, Michael R. Jackson, Barbara Olcott, Jeffrey Banks, C Graham Berwind III
Barbara Whitman, Michael R. Jackson and Latoya Edwards
Michael R. Jackson
DGF Board Member, Joe Bierman, DGF Executive Director Rachel Routh, DGF Board Member Kevin Hager