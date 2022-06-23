Photos: Celebrate PRIDE With CONFESSIONS OF A STRAIGHT MAN at The Laurie Beechman Theatre

The Laurie Beechman Theatre in Times Square presents Antonia Kasper's TRUE CONFESSIONS OF THE STRAIGHT MAN.

In this retro 90's farce with music, everyone thinks Todd is gay, including the girl he likes. Afraid he might jeopardize their friendship, Todd's façade snowballs into an over-the-top mix-up of sexual preference and identities, when he gets his roommate and a drag queen involved. What happens when a straight guy pretends to be gay to get the girl?

Running Thursdays, June 9 & 30 and Friday, June 24 at 7pm at The Laurie Beechman Theatre inside West Bank Cafe (407 West 42 Street, just west of 9th Avenue). Tickets are $25, with a $25 food/drink minimum. To purchase tickets, visit www. TrueConfessionsStraightMan.com .

Photo Credit: Antonia Kasper