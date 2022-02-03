Photos: Cast Announced for A DAY IN HOLLYWOOD / A NIGHT IN THE UKRAINE

J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company today announced the complete company, along with photos from the first day of rehearsal, for the organization's 2022 production of Frank Lazarus (music) and Dick Vosburgh's (book and lyrics) A Day in Hollywood / A Night in the Ukraine - the first New York City revival of the Tony Award-nominated musical, which will include brand-new additions in collaboration with the show's creators.

Directed by Schneider and choreographed by beloved Broadway veteran Deidre Goodwin, the company for A Day in Hollywood / A Night in the Ukraine includes Mike Cefalo (Carlo / Frank), David B. Friedman (David / Samovar), Felipe Galganni (Sascha), Caleb James Grochalski (Male Swing / Dance Captain), Stephanie Israelson (Kate / Nina), Lauren Lukacek (Peggy / Pavlenko), Maria Grace Reginaldi (Female Swing), Suzanne Slade (Pricilla / Gina), Marina Vidal (Masha) and Mark William (Constantine / Stephen).

A Day In Hollywood / A Night in the Ukraine features two one-act musicals that provide a double feature more hilarious than any presented in Hollywood's heyday: the first, a salute to the Golden Age of film musicals; the second, a rambunctious Marx Brothers farce. Featuring such songs as "Just Go To The Movies," "Nelson," and "Doin' The Production Code."

A Day in Hollywood / A Night in the Ukraine plays February 24 - March 6 at Theater Row (410 West 42nd Street - between 9th and Dyer Avenues). Single tickets ($55) and discounted 3-show subscription packages are now on sale at j2spotlightnyc.com

The 2022 J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company season opens with the Linda Kline and Lonny Price (book) and Edward Kleban (music and lyrics) Tony-nominated musical A Class Act (February 10 - 20) directed by Schneider and choreographed by Skizzo Arnedillo and, following A Day in Hollywood / A Night in the Ukraine, concludes with Stephen Schwartz (music and lyrics) and Joseph Stein's (book) celebrated musical The Baker's Wife (March 10 - 20), also directed by Schneider with choreography by Caitlin Belcik (Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas).

The creative team for all three 2022 productions includes Miles Plant (Music Director), Joshua Warner (Scenic Designer / Technical Director), Ethan Steimel (Lighting Designer), Matthew Solomon (Costume Designer), Daniel Huston (Production Manager), Gabrielle Giacomo and Helora Danna Santos da Rosa (Stage Managers). Casting is by WOJCIK | SEAY, Holly Buczek. J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company is producing its season under the AEA showcase code.