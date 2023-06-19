Photos: COUGAR, THE MUSICAL Reunion Show Opens At The Triad

Donna Moore’s wild and riotous musical roars into the Triad Theater, 158 W. 72nd St., New York City, June 15-18.

By: Jun. 19, 2023

Join the original cast of the hit Off-Broadway show, COUGAR, THE MUSICAL for this rousing reunion show produced by Ripple Effects Artists. See photos from the production.

Donna Moore’s wild and riotous musical roars into the Triad Theater, 158 W. 72nd St., New York City, June 15-18, 2023, and June 24-26 - 7pm-8:15pm. TICKETS

COUGAR THE MUSICAL unleashes three divine but disillusioned dames who develop a taste for hot,young men. Uncaging their inner beasts, the lady-triumverate sets out to find love...self-love that is...and empowerment.

Photo Credit: Dan Lane Williams/DLWPhotography

Photos: COUGAR, THE MUSICAL Reunion Show Opens At The Triad
The Cast of COUGAR, THE MUSICAL

