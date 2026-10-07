Photos: ALICE IN WONDERLAND THE MUSICAL Opens Off-Broadway at Players Theatre

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Audiences are tumbling down the rabbit hole with Literally Alive Family Theatre's Alice in Wonderland the Musical, currently running Off-Broadway at The Players Theatre through Nov 8. Check out photos of the production.

Based on Lewis Carroll's original book, Alice (Avery Ilardi) sings and dances her way through Wonderland to original live music by Michael Sgouros and book by Brenda Bell.

Opening in a park in London, we meet a young-at-heart Victorian Woman (Morgan Paulson) and grouchy Victorian Man (Joseph Sanford IV) who are firmly entrenched in the grown-up world that barely tolerates the antics of young Victorian children (such as those played by Nova Rivera and Mikey Miller) or babies, such as the one being minded by a Nanny (Tabitha Bradley). Along comes high-spirited Alice, outrunning her former playmate and now too-grown-up sister Lorina (Andrea Woodbridge) and her friend Lewis Carroll (Eric Fletcher). A Bobby Cop (Riley Fee) chases a nearby Busker (Kathryn Loggins).

After falling asleep in the park, Alice wakes to find a hurrying White Rabbit (Journey Jones), whom she follows down a rabbit hole. She finds herself in Wonderland, where she encounters a Tear Mouse (Mikey Miller) and a Dodo Bird (Riley Fee), who race and frolic with Alice before leaving her to continue pursuing the rabbit.

Next, she comes across a bubble blowing Caterpillar (Eric Fletcher) with flower and butterfly dancers (Morgan Paulson. Eve Harrison, and Tabitha Bradley) as well as The Cheshire Cat (Andrea Woodbridge). Alice soon realizes just how 'mad' everyone seems in this strange land, which is further underscored when she meets the March Hare (Mikey Miller) the Mad Hatter (Kathryn Loggins) and the Door Mouse (Nova Rivera), who are engaging in the strangest tea party she has ever attended. From there Alice meets a Page who looks like a playing card (Riley Fee) and then the inimitable Queen of Hearts (Eric Fletcher) and King of Hearts (Nova Rivera), who insists she join them for a game of flamingo croquet.

Soon Alice is abandoned by the Queen as she meets a Gryphon (normally played by Eve Harrison; pictured is Morgan Paulson) and Mock Turtle (Journey Jones) who entreat her to join them in dancing The Lobster Quadrille. A nonsense trial follows with all the Wonderland characters in attendance, and it is then (after she is sentenced to have her head removed) that Alice is woken by Lorina.

The creative team of Alice in Wonderland the Musical are Brenda Bell (Director and Playwright), Shino Frances (Choreographer), Michael Sgouros (Musical Director and Composer), Sue-Ellen Mandell (Assistant Director), Courtney Hansen (Costumes), Elizabeth Chaney (Set Design), Emma Ruopp (Production Manager), Jessica Choi (Lighting Designer), Chiayuan (Joanne) Chuang (Set Décor), Kelley Alogna (Production Manager), Nicole MacNeill (Assistant Stage Manager). Production team members are Charlene Ilardi (Group Sales), and Andrea Woodbridge and Tracey Yakki (Marketing and Promotions).

Alice in Wonderland runs September 26 through November 8 on Saturdays at 3 and 7pm and Sundays at 11am and 2pm. A special family workshop is before matinees and starts at 2pm on Saturdays and 10am on Sundays.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit https://literallyalive.com/

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