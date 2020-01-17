Photo Flash: Take a Look at Photos of THE WHORE FROM OHIO at New Yiddish Rep

New Yiddish Rep will present "The Whore from Ohio" by Hanoch Levin, Israel's foremost playwright, at Theater for the New City February 19 to 23, performed in Yiddish with projected surtitles. This black comedy, which deals memorably with ultimate questions of fantasy, lust and mortality, is one Levin's most famous plays. It is translated into Yiddish from the original Hebrew by Eli Rosen. Gara Sandler directs.

See photos below!

The play presents an old beggar, running from death, who goes to a whore and spends all his savings, to the horror of his grasping beggar of a son. It is packed with sharp humor on the ultimate absurdity of life and its desires. It will be acted by David Mandelbaum as the old beggar, Eli Rosen as the son and Malky Goldman as the eponymous hooker.

New Yiddish Rep's Yiddish-language production of "The Whore from Ohio" plays February 19 to 23 at Theater for the New City, 155 First Ave. Production schedule is Wed, Th, Fri, Sat at 7:30 and Sat & Sun at 3:00. Tickets are $25 general admission; buy tickets at https://bpt.me/4486159, 800-838-3006.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You