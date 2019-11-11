Photo Flash: Take a Look at Photos From Lincoln Center's DRUIDSHAKESPEARE: RICHARD III

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts announced its 2019 White Light Festival, which will run October 19 through November 24. For its tenth anniversary season, the multidisciplinary festival will feature events presented in eight venues across the city, including U.S. and New York premieres and the return of festival favorites.

"The resonance of the White Light Festival has only deepened during its first decade, as we have moved into far more challenging times here and around the world," said Jane Moss, Ehrenkranz Artistic Director of Lincoln Center. "The Festival's central theme, namely the singular capacity of artistic expression to illuminate

what is inside ourselves and connect us to others, is more relevant than ever. This 10th anniversary edition spanning disparate countries, cultures, disciplines, and genres emphasizes that the elevation of the spirit the arts inspires uniquely unites us and expands who we are."

The darker side of human nature is on display in DruidShakespeare: Richard III, a chilling story of power and ambition in a wickedly comic production from Ireland's Druid theater company and director Garry Hynes. The production stars Aaron Monaghan, who appeared as Estragon in Druid's acclaimed Waiting for Godot

in the 2018 White Light Festival.

